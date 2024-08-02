WIll Ugandans ever get their coffee plant compensation?

It has been 23 years since over 2,000 people were displaced in Uganda to make way for a coffee plantation for the German company Neumann. Since then, they have been fighting for justice in court.

In 2001, more than 4,000 people were evicted from land in Uganda after it had been acquired by German coffee firm Neumann Kaffee Gruppe (NKG) on a 99-year lease.

Many of the residents of Kyengeza village in Mubende district have always insisted that they were forcefully driven off their land, which lies approximately 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Uganda's capital Kampala, to make way for a 2,500-hectare coffee plantation.

Neumann maintained that its lease of the land from the Ugandan government was conducted in good faith. The company acknowledged that 25 families in the Mubende district resisted relocation and were subsequently removed by government authorities.

The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) leased 2,500 hectares in Mubende to Neumann's subsidiary, Kaweri Coffee Plantation Ltd Image: Simone Schlindwein

In 2002, farmers sued the government in Kampala, as well as the Neumann and its Ugandan subsidiary, the Kaweri Coffee Plantation.

NKG claimed the Ugandan government compensated 166 families, however many Ugandans, including Scola Namuyanja, claim that no compensation was paid to them.

The 67-year-old woman said she vividly remembers what happened more than two decades ago.

What happened in 2001?

"We heard President Yoweri Museveni announce that he had given our land to investors and that we would be compensated for all our property — our land, our house, our crops," said Namuyanja.

The government had promised a new piece of land where a school and a health center were to be built. But instead there was only forest, Namuyanja said.

"There was no school, no hospital — not even a water source. That's why she didn't move. When the deadline expired, army soldiers came and evicted us by force," she recounted.

Today, the elderly woman lives with her sons and grandchildren in a simple mud hut on the edge of the plantation.

Neumann feels it is not to blame

According to Uganda's constitution, foreign companies are not permitted to buy land outright — they can only lease it for a specified period. In the case of the coffee plantation, The Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) purchased the 2,500 hectares in Mubende in April 2001 and then leased it to Neumann's subsidiary, Kaweri Coffee Plantation Ltd.

Neumann is a long-established company based in Hamburg. With 60 subsidiaries across 27 countries, it stands as a leading entity in the green coffee sector. As well as Uganda, the company operates plantations in Mexico and Brazil.

Neumann allowed DW to visit the greenhouses where 70,000 seedlings are grown. The ultra-modern washing station can process 5,000 tons of green beans per hour.

The beans are then dried in the sun, packed into sacks and exported all over the world. With an annual turnover of over 14 million bags, Neumann accounts for almost 10% of global coffee consumption.

Neumann declined to comment about the legal dispute in Uganda, however it said that from the outset, it was agreed with the Ugandan government that only so-called clean title land would be considered for a subsequent lease — in other words, land that is free from claims by third parties.

The Kaweri coffee plantation stretches as far as the eye can see across several hills Image: Simone Schlindwein

Delayed justice

In the first verdict in 2013, the Ugandan government was acquitted. Landowner Kayiwa was ordered to pay €11 million (just under $12 million) in compensation, however he appealed the ruling and has since died. The plaintiffs are trying to assert their claims with the Ugandan government.

With the help of the German human rights organization FIAN (Food First Information and Action Network), the farmers filed a complaint with the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in 2015. Since then, numerous high-ranking politicians have been involved on both the German and Ugandan sides. There have been attempts to reach an out-of-court settlement.

It was not until 2017, partly due to pressure from the German government, that representatives of the Ugandan president presented the plaintiffs with an offer for a settlement. All further hearings were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An agreement — and another lawsuit

In April 2021, a final agreement was reached with compensation of less than €1 million euros — a fraction of the €30 million originally demanded.

"I remember how the judge insisted at the time that these people should be paid immediately," said Francis Katabalva, a lawyer who has been helping displaced families for 22 years. "Unfortunately, that hasn't happened yet either."

When questioned by Uganda's Ministry of Finance as to why this had not happened, the press spokesperson did not respond.

Scola Namuyanja refuses to give up and demands compensation from Neumann Image: Simone Schlindwein

For 143 of those affected, including Scola Namuyanja, this was not enough. They insist on getting their land back. Their lawsuit was transferred to the High Court in Mubende in 2022 — with the condition that the process be reopened from scratch.

Namuyanja refuses to give up.

"I am still demanding that Neumann compensates us and does not expand the plantation so as not to take this land away from me too."

This article was originally written in German.

