Africa

Ugandan government clamps down on journalists for reporting on Bobi Wine case

Uganda's communications commission has suspended over 30 journalists for their roles in reporting about the arrest of opposition figure Bobi Wine. He faces trial for staging a protest and has since been released on bail.

Ugandan opposition politician Bobi Wine (photo: Getty Images/AFP/I. Kasamani)

Bobi Wine (center) during a rally against a controversial social media tax. He's now on trial for staging a protest

A government body that regulates Uganda's media has ordered the suspension of producers, head of news and head of programs of 13 broadcasting stations after reporting on the case of Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine (real name Kyagulanyi Ssentamu).

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) cited "concerns over the nature of content aired on these broadcast stations" claiming the journalists gave sensational coverage to Wine.

This comes after journalists reported on Wine's court hearings. Wine who has hinted at running for president in 2021 against longterm President Yoweri Museveni faces trial over staging a street protest last July against a social media tax. He also faces separate treason charges.

Read more: Uganda's Bobi Wine detained ahead of concert

"As Uganda gets ready to mark this year's World Press Freedom Day, it's saddening to learn of the continued infringement of media rights by several government agencies," the president of the Uganda Journalists Association, Haji Kazibwe Bashir Mbaziira, said in a statement.

'Another step in the wrong direction'

"This is another step in the wrong direction by the 'regulators' as we seek to build and have a freely conducive and productively progressive media landscape in Uganda," he added.

"In total over 30 journalists are on the verge of losing their jobs and this will not only affect their lives and profession, but millions of Ugandans are set to miss out on the services of these dedicated men and women of the fourth estate."

Kin Kariisa, the chairperson of the National Broadcasters Association (NAB), says the UCC has overstepped its mandate. "We are engaging them first as individual media houses; then after we are meeting as NAB to see what we need to do such that we check the excesses of the regulator," he told DW.

Francis Babu, a member of President Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement who also owns a radio station, says the reasons behind the move by UCC are political.

"I do agree that sometimes during a broadcast a few things go through," he told DW. "But I think the reason has been political and they are using UCC to solve that problem. That is not the way to solve these problems." 

"To sack presenters, to threaten media to write letters, I think that's very unfortunate," he added.

Journalists also said they are receiving threatening phone calls from alleged state agents asking them to stop covering the opposition.

"They are being accused of promoting the opposition and there is a particular person who calls these journalists, he calls himself Stephen Bakaleke," Robert Sempala, National Coordinator of the Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda, told DW.

"This is a very unfortunate development, which certainly is intended to create fear within the media and to make it shy away from giving the opposition and dissenting views a fair and objective coverage."

"We are aware of more journalists and media houses whose names and brands have been marked in red by the commission," Bashir Mbaziira of Uganda's Journalists Association said.

Wine released on bail

Member of parliament Wine who's widely known thanks to his Afro Beats career, was released on bail on Thursday after spending three nights in prison. The 37-year old was released on condition that he does not participate in illegal demonstrations.

Watch video 05:06

Uganda's Bobi Wine talks politics with DW

Wine was not present in court on Thursday but appeared via video link. Heavy security forces were deployed in parts of Kampala.

"We are glad that he has finally been granted bail, of course. The requirement that he should not engage in unlawful demonstrations is strange, because who determines what is unlawful," his lawyer Asuman Basarlirwa said.

"If you leave it to this partisan police that is at the forefront of violating people's rights, you are going to create a situation where Bobi Wine will never be free in this country," he added.

Government spokesman Shaban Bantariza said Wine should be ready to face the consequences of his actions. "His declaration that he must organize and implement a revolution with intent to remove government before 2021, he had better leave that because he can only compete with others according to the law, but if he undertakes to continue that for him he must bring down government before 2021 using an insurrection, every choice has consequences."

'Trumped up charges'

One of Wine's sureties is lawmaker Nsamba Patrick, who is a member of Museveni's ruling party. He said Wine just spoke out against taxes "which I myself opposed in parliament."

Patrick said Wine had said these taxes are unfair to the people of Uganda. "They reviewed the taxes. One year down the road they are trumping up charges against him. It is our constitutional right that any Ugandan who is not satisfied with what government is doing, they hold peaceful demonstrations."

Wine's next court hearing is scheduled for May 23.

Alex Gitta contributed to this report.

  • A female protestor in Uganda looks at the camera with a pen taped on her lips (photo: MICHELE SIBILONI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Uganda: Press freedom stalls

    In Uganda, journalists who criticize the government are attacked or kidnapped, while President Yoweri Museveni even described journalists as "parasites" in 2018. Authorities have repeatedly prevented the broadcast of television reports, and threaten to shut down TV stations. A social media tax — the first of its kind in Africa — was introduced in 2018.

  • A man in Ethiopia works on a computer in an internet cafe (photo: SOLAN KOLLI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Ethiopia: 250 websites unblocked

    Ethiopia, on the other hand, is making progress. Since April 2018, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has facilitated the release of imprisoned journalists and restored access to 250 news websites. Ethiopian TV stations based outside of the country can now also work freely. A commission is currently underway to revise strict media laws, but changes are still pending.

  • A female protestor speaks into a megaphone in London (photo: picture alliance)

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Eritrea: Under firm censorship

    The media in Eritrea is under the complete control of President Issayas Afeworki. The government shut down all independent outlets in 2001. The only independent radio station currently is Radia Erena, which is run by exiled Eritrean journalists. But its signal is often blocked. Eritrea is ranked third-to-last on the Press Freedom Index, ahead of only North Korea and Turkmenistan.

  • A man and a woman in Sudan read local newspapers on the street (photo: ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images)

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Sudan: Journalists up against a 'red line'

    Media in Sudan suffered particularly in 2018 under former president Omar al-Bashir. In December approximately 100 journalists were arrested. The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) shut down opposition newspapers. Journalists are forbidden to publish stories which cover any of the 15 so-called 'red line' topics, including the NISS and the army.

  • Karenga Ramadhan speaks to the press in Bujumbura, Burundi

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Burundi: Resignation and self-censorship

    Following an attempted coup in 2015, most independent radio stations remain closed. Journalists either live in exile or find it difficult to work freely. By 2018, the media landscape was characterized by fear and self-censorship. In May 2018, Karenga Ramadhan, the president of the National Communications Bureau, announced the suspension of the broadcast of the BBC and Voice of America (VOA).

  • A man in Angola holds up a newspaper to the camera

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Angola: Tentative steps forward

    Despite a change of government in 2017, all media outlets are still monitored by authorities. Only Radio Ecclesia and a few websites currently broadcast critical reports. It is difficult to obtain new radio and TV licenses, while all stations are legally required to broadcast presidential speeches. But the 2018 publication of opposition reports in state newspapers is encouraging.

  • The outside of a radio and television station in Gabon

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Gabon: National media sanctioned

    Most publications under the government of President Ali Bongo are partisan in nature. There is also self-censorship. In 2018, both the national media and a foreign broadcaster were sanctioned for criticizing the president and his staff. In January, the government cut off access to the internet and other broadcasters following an attempted coup.

  • A group of men in DRC gather around a hand-held radio to listen to a broadcast

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    DRC: Hope for greater press freedom?

    Most press freedom violations in sub-Saharan Africa in 2018 took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Violence, media shut-downs and internet cuts are limiting press freedom. Broadcasters were pulled off the air after being accused of criticizing the government — then under Joseph Kabila. But new president Felix Tshisekedi says he wants to improve the media situation in the country.

  • A woman scrolls through her messages on a smartphone

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Chad: A year without social media

    Any criticism of President Idriss Deby is not tolerated and may even lead to the expulsion of foreign journalists or the kidnapping and detention of Chadian journalists and broadcasters being shut down. In February 2018, media outlets in Chad organized a "Day without Press" protest and stopped reporting entirely. The government retaliated by shutting down social media for a year.

  • A man reads a newspaper at a newspaper stand in Tanzania

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Tanzania: Critics suppressed

    President John Magufuli has been suppressing critics since taking office in 2015. More than a dozen media outlets have been shut down and websites and new blogs must pay high fees if they want to stay online. In February 2019, the newspaper The Citizen was forced to close for a week after being accused of deliberately publishing false information.

  • Two journalists speak at a radio station in Rwanda

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Rwanda: Under strict government control

    Under President Paul Kagame, the press is still tightly controlled. Foreign journalists are often not given accreditation. The 1994 genocide is referenced when the government calls critical journalists "divisionists." Many Rwandan journalists have fled the country and work in exile, leading the government to increasingly block access to foreign broadcasters such as the BBC.

  • A man in Lusaka walks past the now-closed headquarters of The Post

    Press freedom in Africa under threat

    Zambia: Silencing uncomfortable truths

    Since 2016, political tensions have been used as an excuse to undermine freedom of information and the independent press in Zambia. The authorities have shut down the country's main independent newspaper, The Post, and several radio and TV stations had their licenses taken away. In March, a private TV station was forced to close because its reporting was considered biased.

    Author: Silja Fröhlich (im)


Related content

Uganda Kampala Bobi Wine vor Gericht

Uganda: Bobi Wine threatens Museveni's three decades rule 01.05.2019

Ugandan singer turned politician Bobi Wine has been detained on charges arising from a demonstration in 2018. Wine is increasingly becoming the voice of the country's opposition and has a large following among the youth.

Uganda Pop Star l MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine

Uganda's Bobi Wine detained ahead of concert 22.04.2019

Bobi Wine accused authorities of breaking into his car and cracking down on his supporters. The popular singer and politician has been in the crosshairs of authorities for his activism against President Yoweri Museveni.

Bobi Wine says he will challenge Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for the presidency 10.04.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Uganda pop star and member of parliament Bobi Wine says and his team are ready to challenge veteran President Yoweri Museveni in elections in order to bring about a change of leadership after over 30 years.

