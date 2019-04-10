 Uganda′s Bobi Wine detained ahead of concert | News | DW | 22.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Uganda's Bobi Wine detained ahead of concert

Bobi Wine accused authorities of breaking into his car and cracking down on his supporters. The popular singer and politician has been in the crosshairs of authorities for his activism against President Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda Pop Star and MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine

Ugandan pop star and lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, was reportedly detained on Monday, his wife and supporters said.

Ugandan police are said to have used teargas and a water cannon to disperse Wine's supporters at a beach resort near the capital Kampala, where he was planning to hold a concert, media and police said on Monday.

"He has been arrested in Busabala, where he was to address the media on the cancellation of his concert by the police," Wine's wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi told AFP.

Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga would not confirm if the pop star had been formally arrested, but confirmed that officers "engaged him earlier and drove him away from Busabala."

Read more: Uganda's Bobi Wine refuses to remain a 'slave forever'

Regarding the actions taken against his supporters, police spokesman Patric Onyango told Reuters that authorities were "empowered by the law to use reasonable force and that's what we did to disperse his supporters and make him comply with our orders."

Wine posted on Twitter about the police action against him and later, footage that purported to be from the arrest was posted on his account.

"They have been trying to break into our car. Now they are clamping it to drag us away. Stand firm. We shall overcome," the singer wrote.

Wine is among the most outspoken and prominent critics of Uganda's longtime President Yoweri Museveni. Authorities have repeatedly sought to thwart his public performances.

But the singer has still managed to energize young Ugandans through his songs about social justice. Wine recently announced that he would challenge Museveni for the country's presidency.

jcg/ng (Reuters, AFP)

Watch video 03:48

Bobi Wine says he will challenge Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for the presidency

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Uganda's Bobi Wine confirms intention to run for president

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine tells DW he and his team are ready to take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni to restore freedom of expression to the country. (10.04.2019)  

EU pushes for greater respect for human rights in Uganda

Depending on one's viewpoint, the EU is either interfering or doing the right thing by drawing attention to the state of human rights in Africa. DW turns the spotlight on Uganda. (04.12.2018)  

Uganda's Bobi Wine flies abroad for treatment after alleged torture

Pop star-turned-opposition politician Bobi Wine, aka Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has flown out of Uganda, his lawyers say. Police had detained him during a previous attempt to travel abroad. (01.09.2018)  

Ugandan pop star-turned-politician charged with treason

Music artists have condemned the brutal treatment of jailed Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine. The lawmaker saw weapons possession charges dropped only to face a new charge of treason. (23.08.2018)  

Uganda's Bobi Wine refuses to remain a 'slave forever'

In an exclusive interview with DW, Ugandan politician and musician Bobi Wine explains why he has no choice but to fight for what he believes in, even at the risk of his health or life. (01.10.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bobi Wine says he will challenge Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for the presidency  

Related content

Bobi Wine says he will challenge Uganda's Yoweri Museveni for the presidency 10.04.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Uganda pop star and member of parliament Bobi Wine says and his team are ready to challenge veteran President Yoweri Museveni in elections in order to bring about a change of leadership after over 30 years.

DW-Interview mit Bobi Wine Uganda

Uganda's Bobi Wine confirms intention to run for president 10.04.2019

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine tells DW he and his team are ready to take on veteran President Yoweri Museveni to restore freedom of expression to the country.

Uganda's Bobi Wine talks politics with DW 10.04.2019

Popstar turned politician Bobi Wine is an outspoken critical voice in Uganda. As a threat to the power of President Yoweri Museveni, Wine has been arrested and beaten. Now he is planning a run for president. DW's Eddy Micah Jr. spoke with him in Berlin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  