UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dies at 73

State media in the UAE announced Friday that longtime ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73.

Al Nahyan had been battling illness for several years.

"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE andn the Islamic world... on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday, May 13," the official WAM news agency said.

The Emirati government announced a 4-day mourning period. A three-day suspension of work in all ministries and the private sector begins Friday, and flags will be flown at half-staff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

