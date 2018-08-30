 Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan, injuring dozens and leaving a trail of destruction | News | DW | 04.09.2018

News

Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan, injuring dozens and leaving a trail of destruction

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years has pummeled the country's western coast, destroying buildings and triggering mass floods. As many as 100 people have reportedly been injured.

  • Typhoon Jebi, Japan (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/Kyodo News/I. Sakano)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Typhoon Jebi lashes down on western Japan

    Typhoon Jebi made landfall on Shikoku, Japan's smallest main island shortly after noon local time (0300 UTC), before going on rake across on the western coast of Honshu, the largest main island. Meteorologists recorded sustained wind speeds of 100 miles-per-hour (162 kilometers-per-hour) and guts of 134 mph.

  • Osaka is struck by Typhoon Jebi, the mos powerful storm to strike to Japan in 25 years (picture-alliance/Y. Shimbun)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Locals ordered to evacuate

    As the rainfall and winds got ever more powerful, Japanese authorities urged over one million locals in affected areas to evacuate. Residents in the city of Osaka (pictured above) got a taste of the heavy rain that was to follow while on their way to work Tuesday morning. While Tokyo is far from the eye of the typhoon, it is set to be hit by powerful winds and rain on Wednesday.

  • Train station in Osaka evacuated ahead of Typhoon Jebi (picture-alliance/Y. Shimbun)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    All bullet trains cancelled, stations evacuated

    All Shinkansen bullet trains connecting Japan's major cities and hubs along the western coast on Honshu were suspended Tuesday. Passengers were ordered to evacuate the stations and find shelter where they could. Universal Studios Japan, a hugely popular amusement park near Osaka, was closed for the rest of the day.

  • Typhoon Jebi causes Osaka airport shutdown (picture-alliance/T. Sato)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    No one getting in or out

    Around 600 flights were canceled as soon as Jebi began making landfall. Osaka airport was effectively shut down, with authorities unable to determine when flights would resume.

  • Typhoon Jebi strikes Japan's western coast (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/Kyodo News/C. Oshima)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    A summer of deadly weather

    Japan's deadly weather season continues. In July, torrential rain in the southwest of the country triggered landslides and mass floods. Officials said the destruction killed 226 people and left 10 missing, making it the worst weather-related disaster in over 30 years. An ensuing heatwave, with temperatures surging over 40 degrees Celsius (104F), is thought to have killed a further 130 people.

    Author: David Martin


Japanese authorities on Tuesday urged more than a million people to evacuate as Typhoon Jebi — the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — made landfall and pummeled the west of the country with violent winds and torrential rain.

Local media reported that the storm had left at least two people dead and injured almost 100 more.

At least 600 flights, along with dozens of ferries and trains, were canceled as Jebi — Korean for "swallow" — continued on course for the western part of Honshu, Japan's largest main island. Several houses were also left without power.

 

Trail of destruction

Footage showed how the strong gusts of wind had ripped off rooftops, toppled trucks and even swept an anchored tanker into a nearby bridge running towards Osaka's Kansai International Airport.

Local broadcaster NHK showed footage of the tarmac at Kansai Airport completely under water. 

Elsewhere the strong winds blew away part of the ceiling in Kyoto's main train station while, back in Osaka, multistory scaffolding attached to a high-rise building was peeled away.

Japanese weather bureau chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a warning, saying Jebi could trigger landslides, flooding and tornadoes. Other meteorologists gave similar predictions.

Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Jebi Japan (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Endo)

Rising sea levels tipped over and ultimately swept away several containers at Osaka's port

'Winds and flooding'

"Damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty. He added that high winds "will have the potential to cause significant damage."

Authorities recorded winds gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour) as Jebi plowed into Japan's Honshu island.

Despite being far from the eye of the storm, the capital of Tokyo was set to receive heavy rains by Wednesday.

Deadly year

This year, Japan has been hit by several deadly weather-related disasters:  an unprecedentedly severe heat wave in July, followed by torrential rains that triggered landslides and flooding later in the same month, leaving more than 220 people dead. The floods were the deadliest of their kind in more than 30 years

  • An aerial photo shows a large swathe of Kurashiki under water.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Widespread flooding

    At least 100 people have died or are presumed dead, with dozens still missing, after torrential rains pummeled wide areas of western Japan. "We've never experienced this kind of rain before," an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) told media.

  • Rescue workers search a house damaged by flooding

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Search for survivors

    Rescue workers have spent the past few days digging through mud and debris, searching for signs of life in flood-damaged homes. More than 70,000 emergency workers, including soldiers and police, have been deployed to assist in the mission. "It has been three days... It's possible that survivors will be found, but as the days pass the likelihood becomes slimmer," a soldier at the scene told AFP.

  • Japanese soldiers evacuate stranded residents in Kurashiki by boat.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    'Race against time'

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the situation "extremely serious" and ordered his government to "make an all-out effort" to rescue victims. "It's a race against time," Abe told ministers on Sunday morning. "There are still many people who have been unaccounted for. Some people have been isolated, calling for rescue."

  • Only the rooftop of this house is above water, as where six people with a handful of belongings wait to be rescued.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stranded

    In the hard-hit city of Kurashiki, about 670 kilometers (415 miles) from Tokyo, residents fled to their rooftops to wait for help. Around 700 helicopters were deployed to fly over submerged areas to look for survivors.

  • Houses destroyed by landslides

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Evacuations

    At the height of the flooding, Japanese authorities ordered more than 2.3 million people, and advised 2 million others, to evacuate their homes. Despite the warnings, many people opted to stay at home, becoming trapped by flash flooding or sudden landslides.

  • A landslide buried a railway track under mud and trees while knocking a train off the rails.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stopped in its tracks

    Critical infrastructure has also been hit, including railway tracks and power lines. Nearly 13,000 customers had no electricity, utility companies said Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people were also without water.

  • Buildings lie in ruins after being struck by a massive landslide.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Crisis at home

    Local media reported that Prime Minister Abe was expected to visit areas worst affected by flash flooding in the coming days. Reports said he had called off a foreign trip this week to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as a result of the disaster.


dm, ls/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

