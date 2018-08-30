Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan, injuring dozens and leaving a trail of destruction

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years has pummeled the country's western coast, destroying buildings and triggering mass floods. As many as 100 people have reportedly been injured.
Japanese authorities on Tuesday urged more than a million people to evacuate as Typhoon Jebi — the strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years — made landfall and pummeled the west of the country with violent winds and torrential rain.
Local media reported that the storm had left at least two people dead and injured almost 100 more.
At least 600 flights, along with dozens of ferries and trains, were canceled as Jebi — Korean for "swallow" — continued on course for the western part of Honshu, Japan's largest main island. Several houses were also left without power.
Trail of destruction
Footage showed how the strong gusts of wind had ripped off rooftops, toppled trucks and even swept an anchored tanker into a nearby bridge running towards Osaka's Kansai International Airport.
Local broadcaster NHK showed footage of the tarmac at Kansai Airport completely under water.
Elsewhere the strong winds blew away part of the ceiling in Kyoto's main train station while, back in Osaka, multistory scaffolding attached to a high-rise building was peeled away.
Japanese weather bureau chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a warning, saying Jebi could trigger landslides, flooding and tornadoes. Other meteorologists gave similar predictions.
Read more: Will extreme weather become even deadlier?
'Winds and flooding'
"Damaging winds and coastal flooding may be the most significant impacts with this storm," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty. He added that high winds "will have the potential to cause significant damage."
Authorities recorded winds gusts of up to 216 kilometers per hour (135 miles per hour) as Jebi plowed into Japan's Honshu island.
Despite being far from the eye of the storm, the capital of Tokyo was set to receive heavy rains by Wednesday.
Deadly year
This year, Japan has been hit by several deadly weather-related disasters: an unprecedentedly severe heat wave in July, followed by torrential rains that triggered landslides and flooding later in the same month, leaving more than 220 people dead. The floods were the deadliest of their kind in more than 30 years
dm, ls/rc (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Scorching sun, mud-coated roads, damaged transportation networks and a lack of drinking water are posing a challenge for relief work. The worst weather disaster in Japan in decades has claimed over 150 lives. (10.07.2018)
Japan has issued fresh health warnings amid temperatures of 40C (106F) that extremely hot days "are expected to continue until early August." Japan has recorded its highest ever temperature during the deadly heat wave. (23.07.2018)