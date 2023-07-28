  1. Skip to content
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China

1 hour ago

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall, cut power lines and uprooted trees after leaving a trail of destruction on its way to southeastern China.

Chinese police seen helping people evacuate in Fujian
China has evacuated thousands of people as Typhoon Doksuri made landfallImage: Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Typhoon Doksuri swept into China's southeastern region on Friday, unleashing heavy rain and violent gusts of winds.

The Chinese national weather observatory issued a red alert for certain regions as they feared potential danger to residents and destruction of property.

Doksuri has already left a trail of death and destruction in the Philippines and bypassed Taiwan on its way to China

Hundreds of thousands evacuated

China braced for typhoon Doksuri as wind speeds rose up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour) when the storm reached the coast of Fujian province, said the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

More than "416,000 people in Fujian have been evacuated to safe places," reported Xinhua, the state news agency.

The strong winds whipped power lines, uprooted trees and forced businesses to shut down.

The powerful typhoon is expected to continue moving northwest toward central China, where its intensity will gradually reduce.

Xinhua reported that storm-level gales will continue to affect multiple coastal regions until Saturday.

The Chinese National Meteorological Centre on Friday renewed an orange alert across different regions of the country.

A trail of death and destruction

Doksuri is the second typhoon to make landfall in China in less than two weeks.

The typhoon, which was categorized as a super typhoon as it swept through the Pacific region, lost some of its intensity as it neared the Philippines.

Still, at least 36 people were killed in the Philippines, including 26 who died when a ferry sank near Manila.

In Taiwan, thousands had to be evacuated after the storm toppled trees and cut power lines.

ns/fb (AFP, Reuters)

