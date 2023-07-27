  1. Skip to content
Typhoon Doksuri: Taiwan shuts businesses, cancels flights

55 minutes ago

Taiwan is making emergency preparations as it braces for the typhoon that has left several dead in the Philippines. China has also announced a red alert in anticipation of the storm.

https://p.dw.com/p/4URWI
A graph released by Taiwan Central Weather Bureau CWB on July 26 shows Typhoon Doksuri potencial track area forecast backdropped by satellite weather graph
The system poses a disruption to the Taiwan Strait, one of the world's busiest routes for international commerce Image: Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Taiwan on Thursday braced itself for Typhoon Doksuri, shutting down businesses and canceling flights in the southern part of the island.

Kaohsiung, Tainan preparing for impact

Two of Taiwan's biggest cities in the south, Kaohsiung and Tainan, have made emergency preparations by closing schools and offices. Kaohsiung also evacuated residents who live in a mountainous part of the city. 

Tens of thousands of people in both cities lost power earlier in the day, but service was later restored.   

The counties of Hualien and Taitung, which lie on the eastern part of the island, also announced business and school closures. Railway lines between southern and eastern parts of Taiwan have been shut down.    

High sea waves in the southern Taiwanese county of Pingtung
The storm and its impact pose a cause for concern in the southern and eastern parts of Taiwan Image: Johnson Liu/AFP/Getty Images

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai said in an earlier Facebook post that the storm is not to be underestimated and the "police and military force will assist in the effort of forced evacuation if needed."   

What's the overall trajectory of the storm?

The system is expected to travel through the Taiwan Strait during the course of the day.

The center of the storm, however, is not anticipated to reach Taiwan's mainland. The outer parts of the storm will bring fierce winds and heavy rains to the island.

Mainland China is also preparing for the typhoon, having issued a red alert. The eastern coastal city of Shantou in Guangdong has largely shut down ahead of the storm's impact.  

Firefighters prepare rescue boats in the Haicang District of Xiamen, which lies in China's southeastern Fujian Province, where Typhoon Doksuri is forecast to make landfall
The storm is expected to make landfall in China's southeast Fujian Province on FridayImage: Zeng Demeng/Xinhua/IMAGO

The storm is also expected to lash the eastern Chinese province of Fujian. In addition, Hong Kong sent out a storm warning. 

The typhoon has weakened since it battered the northern coast of the Philippines, killing at least seven and displacing tens of thousands of people. The storm destroyed rural houses, flooded villages and knocked out power, bringing devastation to a Southeast Asian country with significant poverty.  

wd/fb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

