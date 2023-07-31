Typhoon Doksuri forces thousands to evacuate in China

Authorities have warned of swelling rivers, floods and landslides in Beijing and surrounding regions. Meanwhile, authorities gear up for another storm.

After wreaking havoc in the Philippines and Taiwan, the remnants of typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital city on Monday, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall for the year so far. Authorities warned of swelling rivers, floods, landslides and mudslides in the capital and surrounding regions.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties in China.

Thousands rushed to safety

Over 31,000 people left their homes in high-risk areas in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Another 20,000 people were relocated from the neighboring Hebei province's capital, Shijiazhuang, state media reported on Sunday evening.

The storm has been felt in China since Friday , first hitting the southern Fujian province with heavy rainfall . China's meteorological agency warned that Doksuri's impact was far from over despite the reduced intensity.

More than 880,000 people in Fujian province were affected by the storm Image: cnsphoto/REUTERS

The heavy torrential rainfall has forced authorities to issue the highest level of alert in northern China, covering millions of people. The alert includes 22 million people in Beijing and 14 million in Tianjin. According to local media, this is the first time such a heavy rainfall warning has been issued since 2011.

In 2021, heavy rainfall and severe flooding resulted in the death of 300 people in central China's Zhengzhou city.

As a precaution, residents have been asked to stay indoors. Offices have been asked not to force their employees to come to the office while public spaces and recreational centers remain closed.

Another typhoon named Khanun — China's sixth one this year according to Xinhua news — is expected to reach the Asian country this week. Authorities said it could further damage crops that have been affected by Doksuri.

