 Two die in French wildfires near Saint-Tropez | News | DW | 18.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Two die in French wildfires near Saint-Tropez

Firefighters near the French Riviera have been unable to gain the upper hand on blazes that have left one person dead and forced thousands to flee. Fires also continue to burn in Greece.

French fire services try to put out the fire near Saint-Tropez

Over 1,000 firefighters have struggled to contain a fire on the Mediterranean coast

Wildfires in the hills near the French coastal resort of Saint-Tropez have claimed the lives of at least two people, the regional government said on Wednesday.

"The battle is ongoing and the fire has not yet been contained," French President Emmanuel Macron said after visiting the area on Tuesday. "The coming hours will be absolutely decisive."

What has happened so far?

A total of 1,200 firefighters have tried to extinguish the flames of France's worst fire of the summer that has forced about 7,000 residents and tourists to flee their homes in the French Riviera area.

The blaze has killed at least two people and injured 24 others, including five firefighters, local prefect Evence Richard said.

Crews used high-pressure hoses and water-carrying planes to try to put out flames that were spread quickly by strong winds and high temperatures.

Authorities reported no new evacuations on Wednesday, but another 20 people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

French President Emmanuel Macron (L), speaks with a firefighter officer as he visits the SDIS (Departmental fire and rescue service) and firefighters headquarter in Le Luc, near Saint-Tropez,

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks to firefighter chief in St Tropez

The blaze that broke out on Monday in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve had still not been stabilized, a government official reported.

Over 7,000 hectares (17,297 acres) of forests, vineyards and wild animals were burnt to cinders in just three days.

Frank Graciano, the Var fire service spokesman, said that although the fire "had not spread" throughout Tuesday night, "that does not mean it is under control."

"We will carry out the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the critical places," Graciano added.

What has Greece said about its blazes?

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos said southern European countries like Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain have suffered an "ecological disaster."

Kyriakos is ruing the loss of over 100,000 hectares (over 247, 000 acres) of Greek habitat in just two weeks.

"Greece has always struggled to protect its rich ecosystem," Takis Grigoriou of the country's Greenpeace told the AFP news agency.

Scientists have put the blame on climate change and asked governments to invest in personnel, equipment and fire preparation.

"Firebreak roads in forests weren't prioritized by the different Greek governments because they didn't have a direct political impact," said Efthymis Lekkas, a professor of natural disaster management at Athens University.

Lekkas estimated the long-term cost of the forest fires to be €5 billion ($5.9 billion).

Even though only three people have died in the fires this year after a massive evacuation campaign, Diana Bell of East Anglia School of Biological Sciences in the UK, said wildlife has suffered extensively.

"Greece is home to more than 6,000 different species of plants and trees," Bell said. She said some of these are "not found anywhere else in the world."

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities reported Wednesday that a forest fire to the west of Jerusalem that started on Sunday and forced evacuations has finally been put out.

  • Firefighters wear protective clothing while working to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 17, 2021

    The world is burning

    Russia: No sign of relief

    Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

  • A general view shows the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk covered with smoke from forest fires, Russia, August 7, 2021

    The world is burning

    This is no morning mist

    But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

  • Locals are seen on board a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, as a wildfire burns on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Greece: We're outta here!

    Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

  • A man uses a tree branch to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Acts of desperation

    But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

  • Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire approaching to a settlement near Cokertme village in Bodrum region, Turkey, August 3

    The world is burning

    Turkey: Threatened residential areas

    Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

  • A fire crew member watch a section of road for spot fires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    United States: Dixie Fire

    More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

  • A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019

    The world is burning

    Flamme fatale

    In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


jc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

Audios and videos on the topic

Wildfires in Algeria kill at least 65 people  

Wildfires in Greece and Turkey: DW reports on location  

Advertisement