Turkish-German journalist Baha Güngör dies

One of the first Turks to work as a journalist in Germany has died. Güngör, a former DW journalist, was renowned for his reporting on Turkish-German relations.
Baha Güngör, a prominent Turkish-German journalist, died of cancer on Thursday.
Güngör was one of the first Turkish-born journalists to work in Germany and once headed DW's Turkish department. He was a frequent contributor to the opinion pages of DW.
Güngör was born in Istanbul in 1950 and moved to Aachen, Germany at the age of 11 with his parents. He first worked as a journalist in 1976, taking a traineeship at the Kölnische Rundschau, where he went on to work as a local editor. He then worked as a foreign editor at the Reuters news agency and as a political editor at the Bonner General-Anzeiger.
From 1984 to 1999 he reported from Istanbul, Ankara and Athens, first as a pool correspondent for German newspapers, and later as Turkey correspondent for the German press agency dpa.
DW Turkish chief
In 1999, Güngör took over the management of the Turkish editorial office of DW in Bonn where his expertise swayed media practises. As a "pilot editor", he was directly involved in the digitalisation of DW. He retired at the end of June 2015.
After his retirement from DW, he worked as a freelance journalist and Turkey expert, working for many German and Turkish media outlets.
In 2004 he published a widely-read book entitled "Die Angst der Deutschen vor den Türken - und ihrer Beitritt zur EU" (Germans' fear of the Turks — and their accession to the EU), was published as early as 2004. In September 2017 he published his second book entitled "Atatürk's angry grandchildren."
Erkan Arikan, DW's current Managing Editor for Turkey, sad: "Güngör remains an inspiration for many Germans of Turkish origin. His expertise on Turkish topics and the Turkish community in Germany was unique."
"Güngör was not only a journalist, but also a role model for many as a human being."
He leaves behind two grown-up children.
