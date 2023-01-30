  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Leaders of six parties belonging to the Turkish opposition alliance called National Alliance arrive to present their programme in Ankara.
Leaders of six Turkish opposition parties hoping to end two decades of rule by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey's opposition unveils plans to defeat Erdogan

18 minutes ago

A six-party coalition in Turkey aim to go against the block lead by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and undo his two-decade legacy, including reducing the president's powers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MtBw

A coalition of six Turkish opposition parties hoping to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they plan to restore Turkey's parliamentary democracy if their alliance wins upcoming national elections.

It's part of a lengthy plan for the country's post-election future announced by the six-party coalition on Monday.

"We will shift to a Strengthened Parliamentary System for a strong, liberal, democratic and just system in which the separation of powers is established," Faik Oztrak, a deputy head of the main opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, said.

He added that the plan foresees a greater separation of powers, including an increased role for parliament and an independent judiciary.

The parties also pledged to unite behind a single joint candidate to challenge Erdogan in the presidential and parliamentary elections, which are expected to take place on May 14. This candidate has not been named. 

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu (L) and Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavas (R) attend the
Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu and the capital Ankara's Mansur Yavaş are among the opposition figures that could be named as the opposition's candidate to stand against Erdogan.

Opposition says Erdogan rules alone

Erdogan has dominated Turkey's politics for two decades, introducing a presidential system in 2018 that abolished the prime minister's office and concentrated most powers in the hands of the president.

The opposition has blamed Turkey's woes, including an economic downturn and an erosion of rights and freedoms, on Erdogan's system, which they say amounts to a "one-man rule."

It said the country was "experiencing one of the most serious administrative and economic crises in the history of the republic."

In addition to CHP, the opposition alliance, known as the "Nation Alliance'' or the "Table of Six'' includes, the Good Party; Felicity Party; Democrat Party; The Democracy and Progress Party and Future Party.

Their 2,300-point program aims to roll back many of the powers Erdogan has wrested from parliament and ministries.

Turkish opposition outraged by prison sentence for Imamoglu: DW's Dorian Jones

Erdogan unleashed sweeping purges after a failed 2016 coup attempt that curbed many of the freedoms.

Opposition politicians and outside critics, including the European Commission, have said that many parts of Turkey's judiciary are also now under government control.

Turkey passes controversial media law

Analysts estimate a overwhelming percentage of Turkey's media is now under the control of the government or its business allies.

Hope for strong ties with US, equal footing with Russia

Excluded from the alliance is the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is the second-largest opposition party.

Early in January, the Constitutional Court blocked the party's share of treasury money and it is also facing closure over alleged ties with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The HDP denies ties to the PKK.

The extradition of alleged PKK militants as well as some followers of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 attempted coup is part of a disagreement Erdogan has with Sweden and Finland over their plans to join the NATO military alliance.

Although this issue is not mentioned in the opposition's plan, it has stressed the importance of restoring "mutual trust" with the United States. At the same time, the opposition coalition noted that Turkey would "maintain relations with the Russian Federation with an understanding that both parties are equal and strengthened by balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level." The opposition also said that Ankara should continue its efforts to gain "full membership in the European Union."

Turkey's delicate balancing act between Ukraine, Russia

lo/dj (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey: Erdogan's fiscal policies fuel skyrocketing inflation

Turkey: Erdogan's fiscal policies fuel skyrocketing inflation

Inflation is a problem everywhere but in Turkey it is currently a staggering 73.5%, with no end in sight. Still, President Erdogan insists on maintaining low interest rates.
PoliticsJune 15, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An emergency responder pulls a stretcher with a wounded person on it in Pakistan

Pakistan: Blast near mosque in Peshawar leaves dozens dead

Terrorism3 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man sits on an electric motorcycle on a bridge in Kenya

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Africa boosts homegrown e-mobility in bid to curb emissions

Cars and Transportation7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

HealthJanuary 29, 20236 images
More from Asia

Germany

Karim Adeyemi celebrates a goal for Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi finally makes his mark for Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi finally makes his mark for Borussia Dortmund

SportsJanuary 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

President-elect Petr Pavel speaks during a press conference on the preliminary results of the second round of the presidential election in Prague, Czech Republic, January 28, 2023

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

New Czech president aims to renew 'truth, dignity, respect'

Politics54 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage