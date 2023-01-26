  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
An HDP banner during a rally in Istanbul
HDP may not be able to run in the upcoming elections if the court rules against itImage: Tolga Ildun/Zumapress/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Turkish court rejects bid to delay trial of Kurdish party

36 minutes ago

The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party is facing possible court-ordered dissolution ahead of elections in May. The court has refused to postpone the decision until after the vote.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mjdl

Turkey's Constitutional Court on Thursday turned down a request from the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) to delay an upcoming trial until after the May elections.

The party, which has been repeatedly targeted with legal action since becoming the third-biggest group in parliament in 2018, could be shut down if the court rules that it has ties to Kurdish militants.

Polls indicate that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party could lose out to a coalition of opposition parties, especially if the left-leaning HDP throws its weight behind it.

HDP still hopes to run in elections

Prosecutors filed their case against HDP in March 2021 over alleged ties with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) — a group classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the US.

Earlier this month, the party asked for a deferral of the court's decision until after the elections so that it can take part.

Turkey's highest court also froze bank accounts belonging to HDP earlier in the month, blocking it from receiving state funding and hampering the election campaign.

The party is set to present its defense on March 14.

HDP says that it has been targeted for standing up for Kurdish rights and opposing the clampdown on civil freedoms by the government.

HDP supporter cooperating with opposition alliance

The HDP won 11.7% of the vote in 2018, gaining 56 of the parliament's 579 seats.

It was founded in 2012, following the banning of previous pro-Kurdish parties, and entered parliament for the first time in 2015. The following year, parliament removed immunity for lawmakers and 10 HDP members — including leaders Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yüksekdag — were arrested on numerous charges including leading a terrorist organization.

Turkish opposition outraged by prison sentence for Imamoglu: DW's Dorian Jones

Washington has previously said that Turkey's attempt to ban the HDP would "undermine democracy."

While it has not joined the anti-AKP six-party alliance, its supporters have helped members of that alliance knock out AKP mayoral candidates in several cities.

Demirtas — from Edirne jail — has also called on the opposition parties to cooperate with HDP, Reuters reported.

ab/nm (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Leopard 2 tank seen among dust cloud

Ukraine updates: German tanks to arrive in mid-spring

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Basketball | Nationalteam Mali Frauen

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports15 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

PoliticsJanuary 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

BusinessJanuary 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage