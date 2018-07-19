Turkey's Erdogan praises Mesut Özil's decision to quit German team

German-Turkish football star Mesut Özil spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone after he quit Germany's national team, the Turkish leader told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

Özil's decision to leave Germany's national football team sparked a debate in Germany about racism in the German football association (DFB) and integration in German society.

Resignation statement was 'patriotic:'

The Turkish leader criticized the mistreatment Özil faced, saying: "Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable."

Erdogan said Özil's statement about why he was leaving the German team was "completely patriotic."

He added that he'd spoken with the Özil on Monday.

Criticism over Erdogan meet-and-greet: The Turkish leader said that Özil's critics "could not stomach" a photograph that the two took together in May. Özil, who plays for Arsenal, and fellow Germany player Ilkay Gündogan met with Erdogan in a hotel in London while the Turkish president was visiting the UK ahead of elections in Turkey. German politicians and rights groups have accused Erdogan of trying to undermine Turkish democracy and ignoring the human rights of his opponents.

Özil and Gündogan faced criticism in Germany over the meeting, particularly from DFB president Reinhard Grindel and DFB team manager Oliver Bierhoff. Grindel, who is a former conservative politician, blamed Germany's poor performance at the 2018 World Cup on Özil's meeting with Erdogan.

'I'm an immigrant when we lose:' In three hard-hitting statements on Twitter, Özil announced he was leaving the German national team on Sunday, saying he felt "unwanted" and would no longer be a "scapegoat" for DFB head Grindel. He also decried the double standards in German media and society who are quick to point out his Turkish heritage. "In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he said.

Debate over racism in Germany: Özil's resignation sparked a massive debate in Germany, particularly about the spread of xenophobic attitudes within the DFB, as well as latent racism in society. The debate also shook the image of Germany's national team, which was previously held up as a model of diversity and successful integration of people with foreign backgrounds.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Wunderkind Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Bremen and beyond Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Paragon of integration In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures King of Hearts Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures World Champion Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Erdogan controversy Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures End of an era Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures 'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose' In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



