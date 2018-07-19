 Turkey′s Erdogan praises Mesut Özil′s decision to quit German team | News | DW | 24.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Turkey's Erdogan praises Mesut Özil's decision to quit German team

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the "racist" mistreatment of footballer Mesut Özil, saying he spoke with him on the phone. Özil had been heavily criticized for meeting with Erdogan before the World Cup.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a soccer jersey alongside German-Turkish football star Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/Uncredited/Presdential Press Service)

German-Turkish football star Mesut Özil spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the phone after he quit Germany's national team, the Turkish leader told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

Özil's decision to leave Germany's national football team sparked a debate in Germany about racism in the German football association (DFB) and integration in German society.

Resignation statement was 'patriotic:' 

  • The Turkish leader criticized the mistreatment Özil faced, saying: "Such a racist treatment towards a young man who has given his all to the German national team for his religious beliefs is unacceptable."
  • Erdogan said Özil's statement about why he was leaving the German team was "completely patriotic."
  • He added that he'd spoken with the Özil on Monday.
Watch video 02:36
Now live
02:36 mins.

Özil’s departure sparks racism debate in Germany

Criticism over Erdogan meet-and-greet: The Turkish leader said that Özil's critics "could not stomach" a photograph that the two took together in May. Özil, who plays for Arsenal, and fellow Germany player Ilkay Gündogan met with Erdogan in a hotel in London while the Turkish president was visiting the UK ahead of elections in Turkey. German politicians and rights groups have accused Erdogan of trying to undermine Turkish democracy and ignoring the human rights of his opponents.

Özil and Gündogan faced criticism in Germany over the meeting, particularly from DFB president Reinhard Grindel and DFB team manager Oliver Bierhoff. Grindel, who is a former conservative politician, blamed Germany's poor performance at the 2018 World Cup on Özil's meeting with Erdogan.

'I'm an immigrant when we lose:' In three hard-hitting statements on Twitter, Özil announced he was leaving the German national team on Sunday, saying he felt "unwanted" and would no longer be a "scapegoat" for DFB head Grindel. He also decried the double standards in German media and society who are quick to point out his Turkish heritage. "In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he said.

Debate over racism in Germany: Özil's resignation sparked a massive debate in Germany, particularly about the spread of xenophobic attitudes within the DFB, as well as latent racism in society. The debate also shook the image of Germany's national team, which was previously held up as a model of diversity and successful integration of people with foreign backgrounds.

  • FC Schalke 04 Mesut Özil (Imago/Team 2)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Wunderkind

    Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

  • Werder Bremen Mesut Özil (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Bremen and beyond

    Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

  • Bambi 2010 Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Paragon of integration

    In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

  • Mesut Özil meets Angela Merkel in a football changing room in 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung/G. Bergmann)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    King of Hearts

    Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

  • Mesut Özil holds the World Cup trophy in front of the Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gillar)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    World Champion

    Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

  • Özil pictured handing a football jersey to Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/Uncredited/Presdential Press Service)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Erdogan controversy

    Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

  • Mesut Özil reacts during the World Cup Match between Germany and South Korea on June 27, 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    End of an era

    Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

  • Mesut Özil sits on a ball during a training session (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose'

    In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


rs/aw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Mesut Özil's photo op with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ill-advised. But the reaction to it, and his scapegoating by the German FA, is a sad tale of poor management with worrying xenophobic notes, writes DW's Matt Pearson. (22.07.2018)  

DFB regrets Mesut Özil's decision to quit Germany, rejects suggestions of racism

Germany's football association, the DFB, has responded to the criticism it has received since Mesut Özil announced he had quit the national team. It rejected any suggestion of racism and stressed its integration work. (23.07.2018)  

The Özil affair: A chronology in quotations

The photos that Germany players Mesut Özil and Ilkay Gündogan had taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set off a heated debate, culminating with Özil quitting the national team. Here's who said what, when: (23.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil affair: Politicians slam German FA over racism accusation

Political leaders are calling for a rethink at the German football association, the DFB, after the Turkish-German star quit the national team. Some are asking whether the Mesut Özil case is symptomatic of a wider racism. (23.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat." (22.07.2018)  

In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany

In quitting the national team, Mesut Özil attacked the German Football Association (DFB), its President Reinhard Grindel, and double standards in Germany's media and society. Here are the key quotes from his statements. (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

The soccer star has resigned from international play after accusing the German football association (DFB) of racist treatment. Here's how the quiet, talented midfielder attracted legions of loyal fans. (23.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Özil’s departure sparks racism debate in Germany  

Related content

Fußball WM 2014 Mesut Özil

'We are scapegoating' Mesut Özil, says Berlin integration chief 24.07.2018

Berlin Commissioner for Integration and Migration Andreas Germershausen told DW that the German soccer star leaving the national team due to 'racism and disrespect' points to a frightening trend in German society.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Mesut Özil, Deutschland

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy 22.07.2018

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat."

Länderspiel Deutschland Saudi Arabien Fan Protest Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil affair: Politicians slam German FA over racism accusation 23.07.2018

Political leaders are calling for a rethink at the German football association, the DFB, after the Turkish-German star quit the national team. Some are asking whether the Mesut Özil case is symptomatic of a wider racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 