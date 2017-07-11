Turkey to host Russia, Ukraine and UN diplomats for grain talks

Turkey will host Russian and Ukrainian delegations with UN diplomats on Wednesday to try and free up grain exports through the Black Sea.

"Military delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine and a United Nations delegation will be conducting talks in Istanbul tomorrow regarding safe transfer of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to international markets via sea route," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, the world's largest grain supplier, has struggled to ship grain because of Russia's invasion. Kyiv also accuses Moscow of blocking, and sometimes stealing, its grain.

It usually exports 6 million to 7 million tons of grain per month. Last month, however, the "breadbasket of the world," as Ukraine is frequently referred to, shipped out only 2.2 million tons, according to the Ukrainian Grain Association.

It has contributed to soaring food prices worldwide and food shortages in large parts of the developing world.

Watch video 05:43 A looming crisis: Will we have enough food in future?

Negotiators to discuss Black Sea grain corridor

Turkey has played a key role in talks between Russia and Ukraine on a potential Black Sea corridor to export grain from Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say about 23 million tons of grain are trapped, with Russia blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Moscow, however, denied this and said Kyiv is free to ship grain from its ports.

Hundreds of mines were dropped in the Black Sea by both sides.

Ukraine has refused to demine the area out of fear that Russia might then stage an amphibious assault on cities

A plan proposed by the UN would see the shipments start along specific corridors, avoiding known locations of mines.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Pyotr Ilyichev told the Interfax news agency that Moscow had a list of demands.

"Our understandable conditions include the possibility to control and search the ship to avoid the contraband of weapons and Kyiv's commitment not to stage provocations," Ilyichev said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said the issue must be, "resolved under the auspices of the UN."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said "there is still a way to go" in talks to try and resume the exports.

Watch video 02:11 Romania helps Ukraine ship grain

lo/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)