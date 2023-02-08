  1. Skip to content
People carry crates of water and bread in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 8, 2023.
People carrying water and bread against a background of devastation in Kahramanmaras, TurkeyImage: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS
Turkey

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll passes 11,000

9 hours ago

Rescuers worked into the night in Turkey and Syria following Monday's devastating earthquake. But cold weather means time is short for possible survivors. Thousands have been killed. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NCvX

Rescuers from Turkey and Syria, and increasingly from around the world as international assistance arrives, have continued to search the rubble for survivors early Wednesday after major earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Officials say the number of dead tallied in the two countries so far has climbed past 11,000, with fears that this figure could double.  

Turkey's Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said on Wednesday that the death toll there had passed 8,500.

The combined death toll from figures provided by Syrian authorities operating in government-controlled and insurgent-held areas has meanwhile topped 2,600.

The White Helmets rescue team, which is coordinating emergency efforts in rebel-held areas, said on Twitter the toll had risen to more than 1,400 deaths and more than 2,600 injured.

Overnight, the Syrian health minister said the number of dead in government-held parts of the country rose to 1,250, the state-run al-Ikhbariya news outlet reported on its Telegram feed. The number of wounded was 2,054, he said.

Mass burials take place in Aleppo following quake

All the responsible authorities continue to warn that the figures could continue to rise and that the chances of finding survivors under the rubble is diminishing as time passes. 

Aerial photo shows the destruction in Hatay city center, southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Aerial photos showed the extent of the damage in more densely populated and hard-hit areas like Hatay city in southern TurkeyImage: IHA/AP/picture alliance

Here are other updates regarding the Turkey-Syria earthquakes on Wednesday, February 8:

Syria officially asks for EU aid, bloc says

The sanctions-hit Syrian government has put in an official request to the European for emergency assistance, the bloc's commissioner for crisis management has said.

"Earlier today, this morning, we have received a request from the government of Syria for assistance through the civil protection mechanism," Janez Lenarcic told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the European Commission was "encouraging" EU member states to respond to the request while ensuring that aid "is not diverted" by the government in Damascus. The regime headed by President Bashar Assad has been sanctioned by the bloc since a bloody 2011 crackdown on anti-government protests that has led to a long-running civil war.

The White Helmet group, which is leading rescue efforts in rebel-held areas of Syria, has also appealed for international help as it tries to find and save survivors.

The group was formed a decade ago to help save civilians amid the civil war.

White Helmet rescuers working among rubble carrying a victim
The White Helmets are working in areas held by anti-government insurgentsImage: KHALIL ASHAWI/REUTERS

Turkish president visiting disaster zone: Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the region devastated by Monday's earthquakes, his office said on Wednesday.

According to previous information, Erdogan was to travel to the town of Pazarcik, the epicenter of the quake, and to the worst-hit province of Hatay.

Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 Turkish provinces over the earthquake.

During his visit, Erdogan, in apparent response to complaints that authorities had been slow in providing assistance, admitted that there had been initial problems but said operations were back to normal now.

The president was accused on Wednesday by an opposition politician of neglecting to prepare for such a catastrophe during his 20 years in power.

CHP party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said Erdogan had squandered money gathered from a national tax that aimed to finance earthquake protection measures.

Emergency workers from around the world arrive in crisis zone

Help has been arriving in Turkey and Syria from all over the world to help with search-and-rescue operations.

The European Union is among those offering assistance, with teams of emergency workers mobilized to help finds survivors in Turkey. The bloc's Copernicus satellite system is also providing mapping services amid the emergency. At least 19 EU member states have also offered help. The EU is also helping in neighboring Syria by funding groups in charge of rescue operations.

Germany's THW civil protection agency has sent a 50-member rescue team, including seven dogs, to Turkey. Germany is also preparing deliveries of emergency generators, tents, blankets and water treatment equipment.

The US is coordinating emergency assistance to Turkey, including by sending teams to support search and rescue efforts. Nearly 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, along with six specially trained dogs, were also being sent to Turkey.

The Israeli army is sending a search and rescue team of 150 engineers, medical personnel and other aid workers to Turkey, a country with which Israel has uneasy relations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has also approved a request for humanitarian aid for Syria, with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations.

Russia, China, Greece, the Palestinian Authority, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, Britain and Australia are among other countries and entities assisting in either Turkey or Syria or both.

China will offer 30 million yuan (€4.1 million, $4.4 million) in emergency aid to Syria, its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao
Ning, told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

Aerial view of Hatay, Turkey, showing collapsed buildings
The devastation is widespread, as seen here in Hatay, TurkeyImage: Depo Photos/abaca/picture alliance

Blaze reignites at Turkish port of Iskenderun

A fire at the southern port of Iskenderun that was extinguished on Tuesday after breaking out amid the massive earthquake the day before has reignited and is being fought from the air, Turkey's Agriculture Ministry says.  

The fire shut down operations at the port, forcing freight vessels to be diverted to other destinations.

Burning containers at the port in Iskenderun
The fire broke out amid containers at the portImage: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

North Korea's Kim sends condolences to Syria

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad following the earthquakes, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Wednesday.

North Korea is a major ally of the Assad government, with the two countries maintaining close military ties. South Korea, meanwhile, does not have diplomatic relations with the Syrian regime.  

Summary of Turkey-Syria earthquake events on Tuesday

Rescue workers deployed from all over the world rushed to the scene on Tuesday, with many of the teams heading for Turkey.

Teams from South Korea to Bosnia-Herzegovina or Germany or the UAE to name but a few set off to try to join the operations before all hopes of finding people alive faded.

South Korean rescue team members prepare to board a plane to leave for quake-ravaged Turkey at the Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
South Korea's first responders left Incheon International Airport on TuesdayImage: Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/picture alliance

The United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, said two of its assistance teams will arrive in Turkey by Wednesday morning local time.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said some 40 rescuers from German charity International Search and Rescue (ISAR Germany) were in Turkey, as well as several members of the German federal police force. Another specialist team from the THW rescue agency had to delay its departure on Tuesday because of a winter storm halting their flight. 

People tried to organize rapid assistance on a more local level, too. 

In Berlin, Turkish and Kurdish community groups coordinated to collect, sort, and send aid donations from the large Turkish diaspora. Similar operations were underway in Frankfurt and Munich. 

People sort and pack relief supplies in a packed room at a collection point of the Turkish community in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Berlin's Turkish community coordinated relief efforts from a music school in the German capitalImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

The United Nations has released $25 million (€23 million) from its emergency fund in humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

EU Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said 27 search and rescue teams from 19 European countries have been mobilized to search for survivors in Turkey. Lenarcic said medical teams were also being sent to help, together with 1150 rescuers and 70 rescue dogs.

msh/wd (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Greek firefighters in uniform are standing in front of a red fire department vehicle

Turkey and Greece engage in earthquake diplomacy

Turkey and Greece engage in earthquake diplomacy

Greece is assisting Turkey in dealing with the earthquake. The disaster may prove, once again, that Athens and Ankara can be good neighbors when it really counts.
Catastrophe16 hours ago
A view of a damaged building, following the February 6, 2023, earthquake in Turkey

Earthquake in Turkey: What's going on with the aftershocks?

Earthquake in Turkey: What's going on with the aftershocks?

Aftershocks to Monday's deadly earthquake along the Turkish-Syrian border are hitting the affected region, with effects just as devastating as the initial quake.
Science22 hours ago
Rescuers carry a victim on the rubble as the search for survivors continues in the aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes has passed 7,000 and rescue crews are battling to help thousands of people feared trapped under rubble. Follow DW for the latest.
Catastrophe18 hours ago
