Turkey rejects blame for deadly Iraq shelling

Artillery shelling on Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan killed at least eight civilians and wounded 20 others, local officials said on Wednesday, blaming the attack on Turkey.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a tourist resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, state TV said.

The Kurdish health minister said children, including a 1-year-old, were among the victims, adding that they all died before reaching a hospital. All the victims were Iraqi tourists from other regions.

Witnesses spoke of horror as tour groups were vacationing in the area at the time of the attack.

Iraq points finger at Turkey

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi condemned the harm caused to "the life and security of Iraqi citizens" and reserved Iraq's right to retaliate.

"Turkish forces have perpetrated once more a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," he said on Twitter.

Al-Kadhemi's office said the Iraqi armed forces were holding an emergency meeting to discuss "the repercussions of the Turkish aggression."

Turkey regularly carries out strikes on the Kurdistan region as part of its long-running crackdown on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Turkey denies involvement

The Turkish Foreign Ministry referred to the airstrike as a "terror attack" and expressed condolences to Iraq.

Ankara went on to urge Iraqi officials to avoid making statements influenced by "terrorist organization propaganda," an apparent reference to the PKK.

The ministry added that Turkey was ready to cooperate in investigating the attack.

An earlier statement from Turkey's Defense Ministry said two Kurdish militants had surrendered to a Turkish security point at the Habur border crossing, about 10 km from Zakho — but made no mention of the shelling.

UN, US emphasize Iraqi sovereignty

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called for a "thorough investigation" and urged "all parties" to cease violations.

"Civilians are once again suffering the indiscriminate effects of explosive weapons," it said in a statement, adding that it "emphasizes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Iraq must be respected at all times."

The US State Department also echoed the UN office, saying: "We reaffirm our position that military action in Iraq should respect Iraqi sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Washington also emphasizes "the importance of ensuring civilians are protected" while refusing to further comment on the matter.

Turkey's offensive in northern Iraq

Turkey launched a new offensive in northern Iraq in April against the PKK. Ankara justified the operation by saying it was protecting itself against terrorist attacks and it had the right to self-defense.

The EU and the US also list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

The group has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The PKK's presence in the region has hampered vital trade relations between Iraqi Kurdistan and Turkey, while Ankara's military operations have complicated its relations with Baghdad.

Turkey has also extended its crackdown to the broader Kurdish movement in Turkey itself, including the imprisonment of political leaders and the attempted ban of the People's Democratic Party (HDP).

fb/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)