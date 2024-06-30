Turkey: Pride Parade banned in Istanbul

A Pride march has been banned in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. The LGBTQ+ community is often the butt of hostility in the country.

The governor of Turkey's largest city of Istanbul has once more banned the LGBTQ+ community from holding a Pride Parade, without giving any reasons for his move except to say that "illegal groups" were wanting to hold a protest march without authorization.

The governor's office said the area around the central Taksim Square had been sealed off to traffic and that pedestrian traffic was being monitored.

At last year's parade, which was held despite being banned, several arrests were made.

LGBTQ+ people in Turkey have been a regular target of scorn for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has depicted them as posing a threat to family values. Homosexuality is, however, not illegal in the country.

Pride Parades, which are held around the world, often on the last Sunday in June, aim to draw attention to LGBTQ+ rights.

