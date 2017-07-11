Turkey and Greece hit by severe earthquake

Parts of Turkey and Greece were shaken by a strong earthquake on Friday.

The earthquake, whose initial magnitude was estimated to be between 6.7 and 7.0, struck the Aegean Sea.

Areas of western Turkey and several eastern Greek islands, as well as the capital Athens, reported shaking.

Turkey's Interior Ministry reported that six buildings in the western Izmir city were destroyed. The mayor later reported that at least 20 buildings had been destroyed.

Local Turkish media showed the wreckage of a multiple story building, with people climbing on top of the rubble.

In Greece, there were no immediate reports of victims, although several buildings were reported damaged.

"A tsunami cannot be ruled out," Greek seismologist Efthymis Lekkas told AFP.

More to follow...

