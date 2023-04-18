  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Nuclear energy
Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi
Tunisian media reported that Ghannouchi was to be questioned over a video circulating online in which he purportedly warns of civil war Image: FETHI BELAID/AFP
PoliticsTunisia

Tunisia: Police raid opposition party office, arrest leader

1 hour ago

Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of Ennahda party and a prominent critic of Tunisian president Kais Saied, has been arrested, becoming the latest in a series of opposition figures detained.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QDnF

Tunisian police raided the main headquarters of the Islamist Ennahda party early Tuesday, party officials said. 

The searches came after authorities arrested the leader of the party, Rached Ghannouchi, on Monday.

The 81-year-old is among the most prominent critics of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

While Ghannouchi has been detained for questioning in the past and released, his supporters described Monday's action as a more serious step.

Ennahda called for his release, saying in a statement that it "condemns this very dangerous development." Officials did not provide information on the reasion for his detention.

Police entered Ghannouchi's house for a lengthy search and brought him to the El Aouina jail in the east of capital, Tunis, his lawyer Nejib Chebbi told The Associated Press news agency.

Ghannouchi's daughter Yusra said her father had cooperated with police during past detentions on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through a charity. Ghannouchi has denied all wrongdoing and his party says the accusations are politically driven.

Tunisia labor union protests President Saied

Democratic backsliding in Tunisia

There have been concerns about democratic backsliding in Tunisia ever since President Saied took power in 2021 by decree. He suspended the Ennahda-led parliament and sacked the prime minister.

Saied then rewrote Tunisia's post-Arab Spring constitution in 2022, giving himself sweeping powers. Tunisian authorities have now begun targeting opponent figures who accused Saied of a coup in 2021. 

Several politicians, former ministers, businessmen and the owner of Tunisia's most popular radio station are among those who have been detained since early February.

The crackdown comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia, which was the only democratic success story of the Arab Spring revolution of 2011. 

Washington hosted President Saied during a summit for African leaders in December. 

rm/nm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings and military patrol northeast of Khartoum International Airport

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A mobile phone

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Millions of Kenyans indebted to mobile app lenders

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

Indonesia: Batik machine hopes to revive 'dyeing' art form

Indonesia: Batik machine hopes to revive 'dyeing' art form

Business2 hours ago02:47 min
More from Asia

Germany

A man in a VR headset controls a robot

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Hannover Fair: Industrial firms get to work in the metaverse

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Young people wearing the Israeli flag over their shoulders while they walk through the former Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

March of the Living: Remembrance in Auschwitz

History18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People assembling a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur skeleton

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Bone to pick: Is the dinosaur fossil investment craze over?

Business3 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage