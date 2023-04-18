Tunisia: Police raid opposition party office, arrest leader

Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of Ennahda party and a prominent critic of Tunisian president Kais Saied, has been arrested, becoming the latest in a series of opposition figures detained.

Tunisian police raided the main headquarters of the Islamist Ennahda party early Tuesday, party officials said.

The searches came after authorities arrested the leader of the party, Rached Ghannouchi, on Monday.

The 81-year-old is among the most prominent critics of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

While Ghannouchi has been detained for questioning in the past and released, his supporters described Monday's action as a more serious step.

Ennahda called for his release, saying in a statement that it "condemns this very dangerous development." Officials did not provide information on the reasion for his detention.

Police entered Ghannouchi's house for a lengthy search and brought him to the El Aouina jail in the east of capital, Tunis, his lawyer Nejib Chebbi told The Associated Press news agency.

Ghannouchi's daughter Yusra said her father had cooperated with police during past detentions on suspicion of money laundering and terrorism financing through a charity. Ghannouchi has denied all wrongdoing and his party says the accusations are politically driven.

Democratic backsliding in Tunisia

There have been concerns about democratic backsliding in Tunisia ever since President Saied took power in 2021 by decree. He suspended the Ennahda-led parliament and sacked the prime minister.

Saied then rewrote Tunisia's post-Arab Spring constitution in 2022, giving himself sweeping powers. Tunisian authorities have now begun targeting opponent figures who accused Saied of a coup in 2021.

Several politicians, former ministers, businessmen and the owner of Tunisia's most popular radio station are among those who have been detained since early February.

The crackdown comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia, which was the only democratic success story of the Arab Spring revolution of 2011.

Washington hosted President Saied during a summit for African leaders in December.

