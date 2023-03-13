  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
The Oscars
Migration
Tunisia's new parliament in its first session
Several seats remained empty after no candidates stood to represent Tunisians living abroadImage: Yassine Mahjoub/NurPhoto/picture alliance
PoliticsTunisia

Tunisia: Parliament has first session since 2021 suspension

45 minutes ago

Over a year and a half after President Kais Saied dissolved Tunisia's parliament, lawmakers have finally reconvened. However, this time it is under rules set out by Saied's new constitution.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oc5r

The recently elected members of Tunisia's new parliament met to hold their first session on Monday, almost 20 months after the body was suspended in July 2021.

Lawmakers were elected in January and December, in a poll boycotted by opposition parties and most of the electorate. Turnout was only 11%.

Monday's session comes after President Kais Saied spent more than a year and a half consolidating power and ruling by decree.

Only journalists from state-controlled media were allowed entry into the parliament to report on the session. Journalists from foreign and private outlets protested outside the building.

The main opposition bloc shunned the session which they say came about via a "putschist constitution and elections shunned by the overwhelming majority of voters."

Journalists staged a protest after being surprised to find out that they would not be allowed to cover the first session of the new parliament
Journalists staged a protest after being surprised to find out that they would not be allowed to cover the first session of the new parliamentImage: Fauque Nicolas/Images de Tunisie/ABACA/picture alliance

Opposition bloc rejects new parliament

Lawmakers on Monday voted on who would become the new parliamentary speaker, belatedly replacing Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Islamist movement Ennahdha, who held the position when Saied suspended the parliament.

Ennahdha had been the largest political party in parliament and remains a key player in the main opposition bloc, the National Salvation Front.

The new parliament will be run according to rules outlined in the new constitution Saied pushed through with a referendum in July last year that grants him wide-ranging powers.

The parliament can no longer impeach the president, or even hold the government to account. Bills that the president puts forward will also be given greater priority than those of other lawmakers.

Only 154 of the 161 seats in parliament have been filled — due to the lack of candidates for representatives of Tunisians living abroad — and of those, only 25 are held by female representatives.

Tunisia's democratic legacy

Monday's session comes amid a growing crackdown on Islamists and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, as well as journalists and other dissenting voices in the country.

Saied's power grab has caused concern among international observers especially due to Tunisia's symbolic importance as the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings over a decade ago that led to the downfall of unelected leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

Until July 2021, Tunisia had been the only one that had managed to hold on to democratically elected leaders after the military took back power in Egypt and a civil war broke out in Libya.

Where do migrants from sub-Saharan Africa go?

ab/ar (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft sit on a tarmac

SIPRI: US arms exports skyrocket, while China's nosedive

Conflicts16 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A construction site at the University of Ghana, Legon, sports complex

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

African Games 2023 in Ghana postponed

Sports6 hours ago02:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

Elderly people playing games at Tianzhushan Nursing Home in Shenyang, capital of northeast China s Liaoning Province

East Asia grapples with an aging society

East Asia grapples with an aging society

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Film still All Quiet on the Western Front, soldier sits on a muddied battlefield, looking stunned

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

On the Oscar-winning 'All Quiet on the Western Front' score

Film8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Gondolas moored side by side by posts at the edge of a wide canal in Venice, with buildings visible on the far side. They are sitting on mud, with only a little water lapping at their base.

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Dramatic drought: Is Europe drying out?

Nature and Environment7 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Annalena Baerbock stands next to a display wall featuring rows of images of Yazidi victims

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

Visiting Iraq, Germany's Baerbock pushes for stability

PoliticsMarch 12, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A colorful mural stands next to skyscrapers under construction

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

US boomtown Austin leaves many to fall by the wayside

Business2 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Business4 hours ago02:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage