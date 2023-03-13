Tunisia: Parliament has first session since 2021 suspension

Only journalists from state-controlled media were allowed entry into the parliament to report on the session. Journalists from foreign and private outlets protested outside the building.
The main opposition bloc shunned the session which they say came about via a "putschist constitution and elections shunned by the overwhelming majority of voters."
Opposition bloc rejects new parliament
Lawmakers on Monday voted on who would become the new parliamentary speaker, belatedly replacing Rached Ghannouchi, the head of the Islamist movement Ennahdha, who held the position when Saied suspended the parliament.
Ennahdha had been the largest political party in parliament and remains a key player in the main opposition bloc, the National Salvation Front.
The new parliament will be run according to rules outlined in the new constitution Saied pushed through with a referendum in July last year that grants him wide-ranging powers.
The parliament can no longer impeach the president, or even hold the government to account. Bills that the president puts forward will also be given greater priority than those of other lawmakers.
Only 154 of the 161 seats in parliament have been filled — due to the lack of candidates for representatives of Tunisians living abroad — and of those, only 25 are held by female representatives.
Tunisia's democratic legacy
Monday's session comes amid a growing crackdown on Islamists and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, as well as journalists and other dissenting voices in the country.
Saied's power grab has caused concern among international observers especially due to Tunisia's symbolic importance as the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings over a decade ago that led to the downfall of unelected leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.