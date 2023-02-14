  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
President Kais Saied
President Kais Saied has been accused of turning Tunisia into an authoritarian regimeImage: Jdidi Wassim/SOPA/ZUMA/picture alliance
PoliticsTunisia

Tunisia continues crackdown of opposition leaders

43 minutes ago

A critical radio host and an opposition leader are the most recent figures to be arrested. The wave of detentions point to a new repressive shift by President Kais Saied.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NRXf

Tunisian police on Monday ramped up their crackdown on opposition leaders with the arrest of a senior politician and the head of a radio station critical of President Kais Saied.

Noureddine Bhiri, a leading official in the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party — the largest opposition party in Tunisia — and outspoken critic of Saied, was arrested after police raided his home, his lawyer Samir Dilou said.

The head of the popular radio station Mosaique FM, Noureddine Boutar, was also arrested on Monday following a search of his home, his lawyer Dalila Ben Mbarek said.

Boutar's station has frequently aired criticism of Saied while state-run broadcasters have for the most part stopped giving air-time to critics of the president.

A new wave of arrests

The arrests of Boutar and Bhiri come amid a wave of detentions of opposition figures.

Over the weekend, police arrested powerful businessman Kamel Eltaief — who was a close friend of ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali — Abdelhamid Jelassi — a former senior leader of Ennahdha — and political activist Khayam Turki.

Bhiri had already been held for two months last year after authorities accused him of aiding Islamist fighters in their efforts to go to Syria.

Tunisia police clash with opposition supporters

Nevertheless, the recent spike in detentions marks a possible shift in President Saied's approach to opposition figures after a period in which mass arrests had been absent despite accusations of a political coup.

Is Tunisia returning to authoritarianism?

Saied assumed power in July 2021 when he closed down parliament, dismissed the government and moved to rule by decree.

The ruling party at the time had been the Ennahdha party.

He then went on to rewrite the constitution saying that his radical moves had been necessary to save the country from chaos.

Ben Ali governed the country for 23 years and died in exile in 2019. He was the first autocratic leader brought down by the uprisings that swept the region. Tunisia has been the only Arab Spring country to make a peaceful transition to democracy.

ab/jsi (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Tunesien I Protest gegen Kais Saed in Tunis

Tunisia: Opposition rallies mark 12-year protest anniversary

Tunisia: Opposition rallies mark 12-year protest anniversary

Protesters from opposition groups called on the president to step down. President Saied's 2021 power grab has sounded the alarm in what was seen as the Arab Spring's only democracy.
PoliticsJanuary 14, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers are depicted near their armored US Hummer vehicle near Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: NATO warns of donor ammunition shortages

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

Human RightsFebruary 12, 202301:50 min
More from Africa

Asia

A boat on the Jhelum river in the Indian-administrated Kashmir

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Why is India clashing with Pakistan on landmark water deal?

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin CDU celebrating its victory on February 12

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Berlin election win boosts German conservatives

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The NATO logo is seen on a uniform during the NATO annual military exercise "Winter Shield" 2021 in Adazi, Latvia

Fact check: Russia's disinformation campaign targets NATO

Fact check: Russia's disinformation campaign targets NATO

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Earthquake victims treated at a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

Syria: 'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

CatastropheFebruary 11, 202301:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

People walk along a street in Mexico

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

Mexico's deadly addiction to soft drinks

SocietyFebruary 10, 202305:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage