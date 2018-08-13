 Tunisia: Gay rights, inheritance reforms put country on edge | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Tunisia: Gay rights, inheritance reforms put country on edge

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has backed equal inheritance rights for men and women and is also pushing for other reforms such as decriminalizing homosexuality. Religious conservatives are far from happy.

Protesters waving flags in Tunisia (DW/S. Mersch)

Tunisians are currently debating a series of suggested political reforms on inheritance, gay rights and other social issues that would be unprecedented in the Arab world.

Earlier this week, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi proposed a draft bill which would allow inheritance to be shared equally by male and female heirs. "I propose to make equal inheritance a law," he said in a televised speech in commemoration of Tunisia's National Women's Day. Currently, men receive double the inheritance that women receive, which is similar to the share in other Arab countries and based on Islamic law, or Shariah.  "It is my duty as president of all Tunisians to unite and not to divide," Essebsi continued. 

In August 2017, Essebsi set up the Individual Freedoms and Equality Committee (COLIBE), which recently produced a 300-page report suggesting reforms to advance women's rights and civil liberties in Tunisia. Essebsi's decision to support a bill to equalize inheritance in the country was based on the report, which also suggests decriminalizing homosexuality and ending the death penalty. He added that his decision is based on Article 2 of the country's constitution which "stipulates that Tunisia is a state based on citizenship, the will of the people and the supremacy of law," rather than religion.  

Bouchra Belhaj Hmida,the President of the COLIBE, told DW that the recommendations in the report protect human rights and correspond with religious beliefs. "The purposes of Islam are connected to human values and human rights," she said. "If there is anyone who assumes that the Arab and Islamic identity is an identity that entails a lack of respect for human rights, then we have a fundamental disagreement."

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (picture-alliance/abaca/B.E. Gurun)

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi is nearing the end of his tenure and observers say he has nothing left to lose

"This is a big deal," Sarah Yerkes, research fellow and Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC told DW regarding Essebsi's support for equal inheritance. "It is a controversial decision, particularly because (according to public opinion surveys) the majority of Tunisian men and women are against the change in policy. Essebsi is nearing the end of his political career and likely feels that he is able to take risks other politicians cannot."

Indeed, 91-year-old Essebsi has also signed legislation to end violence against women and allow Tunisian women to marry non-Muslim men.

Read more: Tunisia: Women celebrate their rights 

Social reforms 'harm Islamic identity' of Tunisia

Conservative forces, however, view these reforms as a threat to Tunisia's Islamic identity. On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators protested the social reforms in the neighborhood of Bardo, in Tunisia's capital. They chanted "God is Great" and recited verses from the Quran to voice their opposition to the COLIBE report. 

"I'm here to defend the word of God and oppose any projects that harm the Islamic identity of our people," retiree Kamel Raissi told AP at the rally.

We totally reject the COLIBE report which contains an underhanded hate for Islam," Abdellatif Oueslati, a nurse from the northwestern city of Jendouba, told the news agency.     

Watch video 03:46
Now live
03:46 mins.

Tunisia – a struggling young democracy

Read more: Women's rights in Tunisia: Could first female mayor signal democratic change? 

Ennahda, Tunisia's mainstream Islamist party, has not taken a clear stance yet on the inheritance issue. But Nasser Faisal, Ennahda's deputy head of communications, thinks that bringing the  inheritance issue up now is politically motivated, and pushing it is simply a way for politicians to garner support ahead of the 2019 elections. The inheritance issue is being debated at a time when the economy is struggling, facing high inflation as well as unemployment. "This harms the credibility of the COLIBE," Faisal told DW.

Islam clear on inheritance issue             

Merouan Mekouar, an assistant professor and North Africa expert at York University in Canada, told DW the debate on inheritance is polarizing because traditional Islamic law based on the Quran is extremely clear that men should receive more inheritance than women. "The Quran was a product of its time," he told DW. "The difference in inheritance was justified back then because traditionally men were the caretakers of family and were doing all the work, so they needed more inheritance than their wives. This is the traditional, popular explanation that has been internalized in many Muslim societies today."

Mekouar added that nowadays many families in Tunisia need two incomes to get by and women have entered the workforce, suggesting that the logic behind the old system of inheritance "doesn't make sense anymore." He said society was torn between upholding its religious principles and dealing with the fact that it is a modern economy. "Tunisia is witnessing a tension between the globalized economy we all live in and the traditional religious prescriptions," he said. "The debate around inheritance is illustrative between the old system and the new one." 

Mekouar believes that conservative forces will fight these social reforms with all their might. He said that there would be more organized protests of the type, as seen in Bardo on Saturday, as well as more legal challenges. Islamist groups will mobilize their voters in the 2019 elections and "try to punish those they deem responsible for this." Ultimately, Mekouar said, it all depends on "how the Ennahda Islamist party will market their decision for or against the reform."

Listen to audio 06:57
Now live
06:57 mins.

World in Progress: Threats and intimidation at Beirut's gay pride

Could Tunisia be a trendsetter on gay rights? 

Essebsi could also decide to draft a bill decriminalizing homosexuality in Tunisia, as per the COLIBE report's recommendation. Currently, Article 230 of the Penal Code of 1913  allows for prison sentences of up to three years for people who have homosexual sex. Since 2014, the LGBT rights organization Shams has publicy fought for the decriminalization of homosexuality in Tunisia. Mekouar thinks that other countries in the region could follow suit.

"A lot of people take their cues from neighboring countries, so whatever is adopted in a country that is culturally similar, usually will allow for similar debates to happen in surrounding countries," Mekouar said. "So, the Moroccans will look very closely at what happens in Tunisia regarding LGBT rights and so will the Lebanese."

  • A street scene in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Dark silhouettes in Tunis' Souqs

    From a time when ͞the walls had ears to post-revolution struggles seven years later, Tunisians are proud to have won their freedom of speech.

  • A man walking past a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Café Le Parlement

    "Now, at least we can speak freely," proclaim Tunisians on the streets. Cafes, such as Le Parlement in Tunis, have become a forum for discussions and debates spurred on by the revolution.

  • A museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Bullet hole in Bardo

    Bardo,Tunisia's National Museum, was the scene of one of the two terror attacks in 2015, which left 24 people dead and the country's crucial tourism economy in tatters.

  • Museum in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The scene of the attack

    Twenty tourists were killed In Bardo, and another 38 in the resort town Sousse. Tunisia also has the highest number of "Islamic State" recruits, and has fought against an Islamist insurgency in the country's border regions.

  • A group of protesters in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Post-revolution political assassinations

    The murders of secularist politicians Mohamed Brahmi and Chokri Belaid shocked the country in 2013; Tunis routinely sees demonstrators calling for justice.

  • Graffiti on a wall in a Tunis suburb (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Between football and apathy

    Competing football club graffiti in Tunis suburbs. Some young Tunisians have pointed at the political apathy and disengagement, claiming that society focuses more on football rivalries than post-revolution politics.

  • A woman sitting at a desk (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Fighting for women's rights

    A landmark law, which came into effect in February, made violence against women a criminal offence. Wafa Fraouis has been involved in women's issues since she was 15-years old. She was a member of the committees drafting the post-revolution constitution, enshrining gender equality in Tunisia's future. She is now director of Beity, the only shelter for vulnerable women in Tunis.

  • A ferry in Tunis harbor (DW/Benas Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    A tantalizing glimpse of a better life

    For many Tunisians, the only option to escape creeping poverty is the dangerous journey to Europe. Over 6,000 Tunisians reached Italy's shores in 2017 alone; over a third came in the space of two months, the sharpest increase since the 2011 revolution.

  • Cigarette butts on the floor of a cafe (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Discarded and forgotten

    Inside a cafe, a group of men sit around plastic tables covered with coffee cups, as heaps of discarded cigarette butts pile underneath. "This is what unemployment looks like," says one of the regulars inside. At least three visitors in the small cafe have been deported from Italy.

  • Men standing in a cafe in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    Escaping from their past

    Marwan, a regular at this cafe, says many Tunisians leave to escape prison sentences, provide for their families back home, or cut links with the past completely. "We departed together with five boats; three made it to Lampedusa." He spent four years in northern Italy, dealing drugs and saving enough for a house and marriage back home.

  • Coffins in a cemetery in Tunis (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

    The final nail in the coffin

    Hundreds of Tunisians who have tried to take the dangerous sea route across the Mediterranean have perished. Unmarked graves have popped up along Tunisia's coastline.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Tunis)


DW recommends

Tunisia's president promises inheritance equality to women

Tunisian President Essebsi has vowed to soon submit a bill to parliament giving women and men equal inheritance rights. The country has long been seen as a pioneer for women's rights in the Arab world. (13.08.2018)  

Tunisia: Women celebrate their rights

Decades of protest have paid off: Tunisia's parliament has passed a historic law on violence against women. It punishes all forms of violence and sets the country up for a potential cultural revolution. (27.07.2017)  

Women's rights in Tunisia: Could first female mayor signal democratic change?

Last week, the Tunisian capital elected Souad Abderrahim its first female mayor in the first city elections since the Arab Spring. Could her victory signify a new direction for Tunisia's formerly Islamist Ennahda party? (11.07.2018)  

Tunisia protests: Is there a trade-off between a strong economy and democracy?

Demonstrations have swept Tunisia due to government austerity measures, and the country's democracy has advanced since its 2011 revolution that ushered in the Arab Spring. But does this transition come at a cost? (09.01.2018)  

Tunisia stuck in post-revolution limbo

Faced with stalled reforms and widespread unemployment, Tunisians are left with an increasingly desperate situation at home. Have the post-revolution struggles been in vain? Benas Gerdziunas reports from Tunis. (01.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Threats and intimidation at Beirut's gay pride  

Young Tunisians still inclined to migrate to Europe  

Tunisia – a struggling young democracy  

Related content

Tunesien Frauen junge Frauen Jugendliche

Tunisia's president promises inheritance equality to women 13.08.2018

Tunisian President Essebsi has vowed to soon submit a bill to parliament giving women and men equal inheritance rights. The country has long been seen as a pioneer for women's rights in the Arab world.

Tunesien Sicherheitskräfte

German deportation of Tunisian terror suspect sparks torture concerns 17.07.2018

A German court has ruled against the decision to deport a terrorist suspect to Tunisia, citing torture concerns. Despite Arab Spring reforms, experts say Tunisian authorities must do more to address human rights abuses.

Tunesien Souad Abderrahim, erste weibliche Bürgermeisterin von Tunis

Women's rights in Tunisia: Could first female mayor signal democratic change? 11.07.2018

Last week, the Tunisian capital elected Souad Abderrahim its first female mayor in the first city elections since the Arab Spring. Could her victory signify a new direction for Tunisia's formerly Islamist Ennahda party?

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Tunisia: Gay rights, inheritance reforms put country on edge

Scores dead after Italy's Genoa bridge collapse

India's Modi announces manned space mission, health care scheme for millions

Guatemala's oldest colonial city Antigua bans plastics

Unlikely and unlikable, Jair Bolsonaro could lead Brazil