 Tourist survives 10 hours in water after cruise ship fall | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Tourist survives 10 hours in water after cruise ship fall

Shortly before midnight a woman fell from the Norwegian Star cruise liner into Croatian waters. But she managed to survive until rescuers found her the next morning, 10 hours later.

The coast of Croatia

A 46-year-old English woman fell off a cruise ship and spent 10 hours in the water before being rescued by Croatian coastguards. 

The woman identified only as Kay said she was "very lucky to be alive" after falling from the stern of the Norwegian Star cruise liner on Saturday night.

"I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me," she told Croatia's HRT news channel on Sunday after her rescue.

She appeared exhausted but unscathed by her mishap. 

The captain of the vessel which rescued the woman, Lovro Oreskovic, said: "We were extremely happy for saving a human life."

The Norwegian Star cruise liner was 95 kilometers (60 miles) off the coast of Croatia when Kay fell off the boat shortly before midnight.

The Croatian rescue ship sent out to look for her found her just 1,300 meters from where she fell. She was exhausted and taken to a hospital in Pula but appeared not to have suffered any serious injury.

After searching for the woman and contacting the Croatian coatguard, the Norwegian Star was delayed getting to Venice, its next port, where hundreds of passengers were waiting.

"We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive and is currently in a stable condition," a statement from the cruise liner announced on Sunday.

Watch video 04:53
Now live
04:53 mins.

Venice's battle against cruise ships

jm/aw (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Boy on cruise ship racks up €12,000 roaming bill

A German family received an unwelcome surprise after returning home from a family cruise to Norway. The son had used just under a half a gigabyte worth of data while at sea, and was billed more than €12,000 as a result. (14.06.2018)  

First US cruise liner in decades arrives in Cuba

US passengers have arrived in Havana on board a cruise ship from Miami. It is the first cruise ship in decades to depart from a US port for the communist island nation, following the thaw in diplomatic relations. (02.05.2016)  

Germany: Rhine cruise ship hits bridge pylon causing injuries

The "Swiss Crystal" passenger cruiser hit a motorway bridge pylon near Duisburg, injuring around 25 people. Another ship helped the passengers to safety. (27.12.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Venice's battle against cruise ships  

Related content

Indien Monsun - Überschwemmungen in Kerala

India floods death toll climbs, tens of thousands await rescue 19.08.2018

Authorities in Kerala say 357 people have died in the worst flooding to hit the southwestern Indian state in a century. Thousands have been rescued; those still waiting have expressed their anguish on social media.

Indien Monsun - Überschwemmungen in Kerala

Rains return to India's Kerala state, hampering rescue efforts 18.08.2018

The rain started to fall again in parts of India's already flooded Kerala state as rescuers struggled to reach thousands of stranded people. The federal government has promised 38 helicopters and state aid.

Schiff Diciotti im Hafen von Trapani

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya 19.08.2018

The threat comes amid a standoff with Malta over the fate of 177 migrants rescued by Italy in Maltese waters. Returning migrants to an "unsafe" Libya could pose legal troubles for Rome.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

SPD's Andrea Nahles says Germany may give aid to Turkey

Tourist survives 10 hours in water after cruise ship fall

Paris suburb hit by second housing fire in a month

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya