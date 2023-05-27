Top Cannes film festival award goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'

The 76th film festival on the French Cote d'Azur saw a record number of female directors in the competition. The Palme d'Or for best film went to "Anatomy of a Fall," directed by Justine Triet.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony took place on Saturday, in a competition with no clear frontrunner for the best film category.

This year's Cannes festival was marked by a record number of female directors, with seven of the 21 films in the competition made by women, including newcomers and long-established auteurs.

Justine Triet, 44, claimed the main prize, with "Anatomy of a Fall" awarded the coveted Palme d'Or for best film. It is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d'Or.

The film stars German actress Sandra Hüller as a writer who tries to prove her innocence after she is accused of her husband's death.

Best actor and actress awards

In the best actress category, Turkey's Merve Dizdar got the nod for the film "About Dry Grasses," the latest from festival favorite Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

The best actor nod went to Japan's Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days," a film by German director Wim Wenders of touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

More to follow ...

jcg/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)