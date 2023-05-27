  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Recession
Turkey elections
Justine Triet holds the Palme d'Or high, as other winners stand behind her
Justine Triet claimed the Palme d'Or for "Anatomy of a Fall"Image: Christophe Simon/AFP
FilmFrance

Top Cannes film festival award goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'

22 minutes ago

The 76th film festival on the French Cote d'Azur saw a record number of female directors in the competition. The Palme d'Or for best film went to "Anatomy of a Fall," directed by Justine Triet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RthU

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony took place on Saturday, in a competition with no clear frontrunner for the best film category.

This year's Cannes festival was marked by a record number of female directors, with seven of the 21 films in the competition made by women, including newcomers and long-established auteurs.

Justine Triet, 44, claimed the main prize, with "Anatomy of a Fall" awarded the coveted Palme d'Or for best film. It is only the third film directed by a woman to win the Palme d'Or.

The film stars German actress Sandra Hüller as a writer who tries to prove her innocence after she is accused of her husband's death.

Best actor and actress awards

In the best actress category, Turkey's Merve Dizdar got the nod for the film "About Dry Grasses," the latest from festival favorite Nuri Bilge Ceylan. 

The best actor nod went to Japan's Koji Yakusho for "Perfect Days," a film by German director Wim Wenders of touching tale about a Tokyo toilet cleaner.

More to follow ...

jcg/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Justine Triet holds the Palme d'Or high, as other winners stand behind her

Top Cannes film festival award goes to 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Film22 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Fulani pastoralists collect water from a water point in Loumbel Lana, Matam region

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Senegal: Life in the hottest place on Earth

Climate7 hours ago8 images
More from Africa

Asia

Mikhail Mishustin and Li Qiang (back, left and right) make agreements

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

China and Russia double down on bilateral relations

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German ship

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Germany's 'holistic' national security plan delayed again

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A still from the documentary 'White Balls on Walls': Stedelijk Museum director Rein Wolfs stands at a rounded, lozenge-shaped window set into a while wall.

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Museums struggle to embrace diversity in new documentary

Arts6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Politics11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Henry Kissinger

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Political visionary or warmonger? Henry Kissinger turns 100

Politics23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Nurses treating a patient in a hospital in Brazil

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Germany recruits care aides from Latin America

Health24 minutes ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage