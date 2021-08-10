Tokyo Olympics: Uncovering the unsung heroes with data

Despite the spotlight being constantly fixed on winners and record breakers, those that don't make the podium form the backbone of the Olympics. Nearly 12,000 athletes traveled to Tokyo in 2021 to compete for only 1,080 medals. For most of the competitors, the trip to Japan was a journey to almost certain defeat.

Instead of writing one more story about the medal hoarders and their tales of triumph, DW decided to look at the (mostly) unsung heroes of Tokyo: the countries and athletes who won just a little and even those who lost a lot. Here are four reasons why they're worth attention.

1. The 'losers' are catching up

While 113 of the 216 national teams that competed in Tokyo went home empty-handed, the top 10 medal-winners hoarded more than half of the honors. The raw numbers sound disheartening, especially if you root for the underdogs. However, there's some reason for optimism.

The Tokyo Olympics continued a recent trend: with each edition of the games, a higher share of the medals have been awarded to nations who have not previously been prominent in the medal table. Ten countries won 55% of all medals in Tokyo. This might seem like a lot, but it's way down from the 70% those top dogs used to get during the latter half of the Cold War, when the United States and the Soviet Union fought tooth and nail for dominance in the sporting world.

Even more striking is the rise of nations that finished 40th or lower in the medal rankings. In Tokyo, they won a record breaking 13% of all medals – way up from the single digit percentages they used to win two decades ago. Pay attention powerhouses: this means that nations that couldn't even dream of Olympic laurels are getting a significant share of victories too.

And there's more: depending on your perspective, countries like Fiji, Georgia and even the 60,000-inhabitant Bermuda are doing better than many Olympic giants.

2. It's all about taking your chances

Whose national athletes won more medals in Tokyo, Japan's or Bermuda's? Wait for it!

While Japan won more medals in this Olympics than the country has in any other – 58 in total – and Bermuda won just one, there's a solid argument to put the small Caribbean archipelago at the top.

Japanese competitors are among the ones who lost the most at the Tokyo games. On their way to get those 58 medals, they blew almost 350 other opportunities, meaning Japanese athletes failed to medal in 85% of their appearances.

Bermuda, on the other hand, only had two shots at glory. Nevertheless, it won gold with triathlete Flora Duffy. Her success gave the tiny nation the best appearance to gold medal ratio in Tokyo, with 50%.

When it comes to the victory ratios, Japan is no exception. The Russian athletes lost 80% of their competitions. France and Germany were defeated almost 90% of the time. Winning a lot, in the end, might just be a byproduct of losing a lot.

On the other side of that coin, athletes from less-successful nations often win more, proportionally, than their counterparts from powerhouse countries, just like Bermuda did. If we were to rank the Olympic nations for their victory ratios and not for the total medals that they amass, some unusual contestants would rise to the top.

San Marino, the 2nd place at this reimagined medal table, however, is also worth taking a closer look at. The oldest republic in the world, a micronation enclaved in Italy, is not only an example of making the most of limited chances. It is also a symbol of persistence.

3. Endurance will be rewarded

Sometimes the way to glory is more energy-sapping than running a marathon. And there are (still) a few countries that have been competing for decades without any sign of luck, from micronations such as Monaco and Liechtenstein to populous giants like Congo and Myanmar. But the wait sometimes pays off, just ask Alessandra Perilli.

The athlete from San Marino fought a long time for her bronze medal. In London 2012, she was one shot away from winning a podium finish in the trap shooting competition but ended in fourth. Four years later, another failure – this time finishing in 16th at Rio de Janeiro.

It was only in 2021 that she finally got her victory. Those nine years of hard work, however, pale in comparison to how long her country was exercising patience for such a success.

The small country of 30,000 inhabitants has competed in every Olympic Games since 1968 without winning a single medal. San Marino's big hour finally came in Tokyo: its athletes did not only win one but three medals.

Two more countries won medals for the first time in 2021: Turkmenistan, which has been competing since 1996, and Burkina Faso, biding their time since 1972.

But there are other countries that have yet to be rewarded for their work: despite participating in the Olympic summer games for several decades, they haven't won a single medal so far.

In the end, a country doesn't need to become a sporting giant to win medals. Sometimes, the only thing that is needed is one exceptional person. Grenada can attest to that.

4 A single spark of talent can be enough

Approximately 100,000 people live in Grenada, an island country just off the coast of Venezuela. Judging by their population, the odds of one of the most dominant 400m sprinters of our time being born there weren't too great.

Defying statistics, however, Kirani James was born in city of Gouyave, home to a people more famous for their fishing skills than athletic prowess.

In Tokyo, he won his third consecutive Olympic medal: a bronze, which added to a collection that already boasted a silver and a gold. To this day, he is the only Grenadian to achieve victories at the Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Sharing the love In one of the game’s most touching moments, Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal. Both had been inseparable and unable to clear 2.39 meters after two hours of the high jump final. Barshim inquired to an Olympics official whether the medal could be shared — the answer was yes.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Skateboarding makes memorable debut Skateboarding captured the imaginations of millions on its debut. While the medal winners such as local star Yuto Horigome should be celebrated, the good vibes around both the men’s and women’s competitions stole the show. No egos, no tantrums, just good times and a refreshing supportive atmosphere.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Fastest Person in the World shock An Italian? Yep, Lamont Marcell Jacobs took over Usain Bolt's mantle to win the men's 100-meter final. The little-known former long jumper shocked everyone to win gold, ahead of Fred Kerley and Andre De Grasse.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Biles bows out gracefully Simone Biles could have realistically taken home five golds at the Olympics. But her mistake during the vault in the team final led to her withdrawing from five of her six events and taking leave to protect her mental health. Biles, who has been the face of gymnastics since winning four golds in Rio in 2016, stayed with her team and returned to the mat to win a bronze in the balance beam final.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Prolific in the pool Caeleb Dressel was the star in the pool. Six different events, 12 total swims, record-breaking times and five gold medals. By winning gold in five events at the Olympics, Dressel becomes the fourth male in history to achieve this feat. Here he is in action during the 100-meter butterfly. Australian Emma McKeon was similarly prolific in the pool, winning seven medals, including four gold.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Double double The Sprinting Queen defended her 100-meter and 200-meter Olympic crowns in a sensational Jamaican double. Elaine Thompson-Herah has an icy relationship with her sprinting compatriots and rivals, but her relentless pursuit for victory took her back to her unbeatable best. She took home both golds. Again.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Felix makes history American sprinter Allyson Felix won the first bronze of her storied career to make her the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history. Felix has won six golds, three silvers, and now one bronze. It was also enough to tie her with Carl Lewis’ record of 10 Olympic medals. She also captured hearts thanks to affectionate interactions with her daughter, Camryn.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games World record smashed In astonishing scenes, Norway’s Karsten Warholm broke his own 400-meter hurdles world record to become the first man to run under 46 seconds. Silver medallist, American Rai Benjamin, also broke Warholm’s old record. Sydney McLaughlin, of the US, also broke the women's world record.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games New Queen of the pool Women's swimming has a new star after Australia's Ariarne Titmus stole Katie Ledecky's crown in both the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle. Titmus's coach's hysteric reaction to the 400-meter win was beamed across the world. She also won silver behind Ledecky in the 800-meter, with the American also claiming the 1500-meter event.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Magic Zverev Alexander Zverev enjoyed a milestone moment, overcoming Karen Khachanov in straight sets to win the men's singles gold at Tokyo 2020. Zverev produced some of the best tennis of his career in Japan, becoming the first German man to win singles gold in tennis.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Historic victory for Canada Screams of elation as teammates flock to Julia Grosso after her winning penalty kick sealed gold for Canada in women's football. The team defeated the US, ranked number one in the world, in the semifinal before conquering Sweden on penalties. Quinn also became the first trans, non-binary athlete to win gold at an Olympic Games.

Tokyo 2020: The best moments of the Olympic Games Tears of joy Tears for Tom Daley as he finally ended his long wait for an Olympics gold medal. He made his diving debut at the age of just 13 in 2008, but had never managed to stand atop the podium. Alongside Matty Lee, he grabbed victory in the synchronised 10-meter platform. After 16 years, Daley can finally call himself an Olympics champion. Author: Michael Da Silva



He is one of 22 athletes that are still the lone Olympic medalists from their countries. Apart from Kirani, the biggest winners on this list are Surinamese swimmer Anthony Nesty, Afghan taekwondo fighter Rohullah Nikpai and Mozambican 800m runner Maria Mutola, all of them with two medals each.

No matter how amazing they are, though, one thing is still undeniable: the world's biggest sporting stage is still far from even. Some countries can afford to spend millions on their Olympic programs, preparing generation after generation of well-trained athletes. Others must rely solely on sparks of genius and endurance to win.

Despite this, it's the contenders and the unexpected heroes that give the Olympic Games most of its charm, even when they fall short of their goals. After all, as they must have heard over and over in the last three weeks, it's the taking part that counts.