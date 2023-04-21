  1. Skip to content
Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski

A reporter working in DW’s data journalism unit, using numbers to illuminate subjects ranging from the global crisis in democracy to inequality.

Rodrigo’s work consists of combing through numbers to offer readers a broader view over the news. By combining statistical knowledge and a reporter’s instincts, he aims to write stories that clarify complex issues.

For DW, he reported on subjects such as a sexist bias on Google’s image search results, the scope of the threat posed by irregular dams in Brazil and inequalities in international football. 

Rodrigo studied data journalism at Columbia University’s Lede Program, a certification course that trains reporters in statistics and data analysis – the core skills that power his reporting today. 

Before joining DW’s Data Team, he wrote for two of the major newspapers of his home-country Brazil: Folha de S.Paulo and Estadão. There, he covered events such as the 2016 Olympics, the 2018 Brazilian general elections and the 2020 Covid-19 crisis.

He also works as a teacher and trainer, promoting the use of quantitative methods alongside traditional reporting to achieve a higher standard of transparency and objectivity in journalism. 

Skip next section Featured stories by Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski

Featured stories by Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski

DW Reaction Twitter Climate Protest

Throwing soup or a climate rally — what wins Twitter?

What gets more attention on Twitter — smearing food on art or a speech by Greta Thunberg? The results may be surprising.
ClimateApril 21, 2023
England players celebrate scoring a goal

World Cup squads betray divide between haves and have-nots

As European leagues conquer the world, it's a much different story in Africa and South America.
SportsNovember 25, 2022
Illustration: A ballot is inserted into a ballot box and shredded in the process

When democracies falter, they rarely recover

With historical data and examples, DW looks at how democracies have fared against threats posed by rising autocracy.
PoliticsSeptember 15, 2022
Skip next section Stories by Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski

Stories by Rodrigo Menegat Schuinski

Dammbruch von Brumadinho, Brasilien

Brazil dams: 1 million live close to danger

Without proper maintenance and governmental oversight, high risk structures endanger the citizens of entire cities.
Nature and EnvironmentApril 29, 2022
Smoke billowing out of an industrial chimney

Climate change in 11 charts

With COP26 underway, the climate crisis is in the spotlight. Here are the facts on how our planet has been changing.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 2021
Alessandra Perilli of San Marino

Tokyo Olympics: Uncovering the unsung heroes

In the Olympics, the focus is on a few champions. DW instead looked at those who defy odds and geography to find glory.
SportsAugust 10, 2021
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Tokyo Games claim gender-balance — but it's not so simple

Women participation in the Olympics is not balanced throughout the globe. Where are they more likely to succeed?
SportsJuly 21, 2021
Illustration Data Story Google image search

'Racy' women on Google image search

Search queries for women from countries like Ukraine and Brazil often produce overly sexualized images. A DW analysis.
Digital WorldMarch 8, 2021
