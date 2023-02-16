  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Munich Security Conference
War in Ukraine
Tim Lobinger
Lobinger is one of only 26 pole vaulters to ever break the six-meter mark indoors or outdoorsImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance
SportsGermany

Tim Lobinger: Former German pole vault champion dies at 50

40 minutes ago

The athletics world is in mourning after Lobinger lost a long battle with cancer. He was the first German to clear the six-meter mark outdoors in 1997.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NcUf

Former German pole vault champion Tim Lobinger has passed away at the age of 50, his family told German news outlets on Thursday. 

He wrote his name into the record books in 1997 by becoming the first German pole vaulter to clear the six-meter mark outdoors.

The world-class pole vaulter also received silver medals at the 1998 European Athletics Championships in Budapest and the 2006 European Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.  

Former German pole vaulter Tim Lobinger holding his silver medal at the 2006 European Athletics Championships in Sweden
Lobinger received multiple awards for pole vaulting skills, taking part in competitions in Hungary and SwedenImage: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

He also took part in four Summer Olympic Games on behalf of Germany in the years of 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2008.

A yearslong health battle

Lobinger had battled with cancer since being diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. After multiple chemotherapy treatments and stem cell transplants, the disease subsided in 2018.   

His cancer situation, however, took a turn for the worse in more recent months.  

He admitted that he wouldn't be cured of cancer during an interview with the German Bild outlet in October, due to the severity of the disease. 

"It's worth fighting for every day that I can live and spend with my family," Lobinger said in that interview.  

Lobinger was married twice in his life.

He had two children with triple jumper Petra Lobinger, who he was married to from 1994 to 2003. He was also married to TV journalist Alina Baumann from 2011 to 2017, with whom he had a son.    

wd/rt (dpa, SID)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescuers deployed after a house was damaged during a Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Zelenskyy aide says Russian balloons part of aerial assault

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A frigate at a dock in Cape Town

South Africa: Russia-China drills strain ties with West

South Africa: Russia-China drills strain ties with West

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

external

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

Business14 hours ago02:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Two people holding smartphones in their hands

German court rules search of refugee's phone was illegal

German court rules search of refugee's phone was illegal

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Players during a girls' football match in Kosovo

Football across the ethnic divide in Kosovo

Football across the ethnic divide in Kosovo

Soccer6 hours ago02:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Cairo walks past a foreign exchange office with a huge dollar note poster

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage