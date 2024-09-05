Thomas Müller - Bayern Munich's record man
A look at the numerous records Thomas Müller has set at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.
Champions League appearances - 151
Only five players have ever played more games in Europe's premier club competition than Thomas Müller. The 34-year-old is behind only Cristiano Ronaldo (183), Iker Casillas (177), Lionel Messi (163), Karim Benzema (152) and Xavi (151). *all stats true of 08.05.2024
Champions League goals - 54
Müller leads the way as the German with the most ever goals in Europe's top competition, scoring 54. That tally has him tied in 7th behind Ruud van Nistelrooy, but ahead of Thierry Henry (50). His season best in the competition is eight - which he has managed twice.
Champions League assists - 29
Famous for setting up his teammates, Müller is tied for the 7th most assists in the Champions League. Just three more would put him on his own in fifth, behind only Neymar (33), Di Maria (39), Messi (40) and Ronaldo (42).
Bayern Munich appearances - 705
What started as a 10-year-old joining Bayern Munich and turned into him his senior debut vs. Hamburg in 2008, has now become a remarkable story of a player on the verge of becoming the club's most capped player. Former goalkeeper Sepp Maier leads the way with 709, but Müller is on the verge of standing alone.
Bundesliga appearances - 471
While a special number, it's not quite as many as Karl-Heinz Körbel's 602 for Frankfurt or even as many as teammate Manuel Neuer 498. It is enough to be tied 20th with Oliver Reck, but with his deal running until the summer of 2025, Müller has more than enough time to close in on the top 10.
Bundesliga goals - 149
Müller hasn't scored the most goals in Bundesliga history and in fact, he sits in 17th, five behind the only other active player ahead of him, Marco Reus. Nevertheless, 149 is a remarkable number and comes thanks, in no small part, to seven double-digit campaigns, including his 20-goal season in 2016.
Bundesliga assists - 219
Müller's remarkable assist total of 219 is a whopping 94 ahead of the man in number two, his former teammate Franck Ribery. Marco Reus has 123 in third. Müller has only delivered single-digit assists in three seasons (9 in 2023-24), and in the three seasons between 2019 and 2022 he delivered 21 assists each campaign. In short, if you need an assist, give Thomas a call.
Trophies - 32
Müller has won an astounding 32 tophies with Bayern Munich, including a record 12 Bundesliga titles. He's won the German Cup six times and the Champions League twice. It's also no surprise that he has the most wins of any player in club history, either. Müller is truly a player whose career will go down in the history books.