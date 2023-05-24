They Won’t be Silenced - Women of Iran Let Down Their Hair

Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad speaks for millions of Iranian women. From exile, she supports women rebelling on social media against the compulsory hijab. But her courage is being tested.

Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad is fighting from exile in New York City against the compulsory wearing of the headscarf, oppression and Islamists in Iran. She is among the most prominent critics of Iran's mullah regime. She is also in danger: In July 29, 2022, an assassination attempt on her was thwarted in New York.

Her call to women in Iran to film themselves taking off their headgear in public has been heeded by millions of Iranians. Alinejad then publishes the cell phone videos she receives -- some of which show violent reactions from men. The courageous journalist, who has more than seven million followers on social media, has become a voice for victims of the Iranian regime.

When the mullahs' regime had her brother arrested, Alinejad was plunged into a deep crisis. The Iranian-born director Nahid Persson, who lives in Sweden, accompanied Masih Alinejad for this film. In her films, Persson critically examines the policies of the Iranian regime and the consequences of these policies.

