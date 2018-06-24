These cities have the largest carbon footprint

A dubious distinction: top 10 cities with largest carbon footprint. Asia, the United States and the Middle East host the highest emitters — can you guess which world cities are worst for the climate?
Boring name, interesting findings: The Global Gridded Model of Carbon Footprints provides a new analysis of the carbon footprint of cities around the world.
Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) crunched some big data, surveying the carbon footprints of 13,000 cities worldwide.
As it turns out, just 100 cities around the world account for 18 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Flick through our picture gallery above to see the top emitting cities in absolute numbers.
Here's the list per capita:
Urban areas are home to about 54 percent of total global population and account for more than 70 percent of global energy use, according to the researchers.
Within most countries, the top three urban areas drive more than a quarter of national emissions.
"Concerted action by a small number of local mayors and governments can significantly reduce national total carbon footprints," said Daniel Moran, the lead author in the paper.
Read more: Forget Trump, it's all about local climate action
After climate talks in Bonn, many criticize outcomes as weak. Increasingly, concerned citizens see legal action as a path for climate action — a thousand climate lawsuits are currently active around the world. (10.05.2018)
Blockchain can trace everything from green supply chains to emissions cuts, enable green energy trading and convert plastic waste into cash. A host of initiatives and start-ups are getting in on the technology. (08.05.2018)
Although we can't see it, gray energy is key to measuring our ecological footprint. Researchers in Europe are arguing that we need to better tally gray energy in order to present a more complete picture of energy use. (05.04.2018)
Eco-advice can be overwhelming — and often ineffective. So if you had to pick just five things to go green on, what's the most you could do for the least amount of effort? (13.12.2017)