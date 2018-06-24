 These cities have the largest carbon footprint | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 26.06.2018

Greenhouse gas emissions

These cities have the largest carbon footprint

A dubious distinction: top 10 cities with largest carbon footprint. Asia, the United States and the Middle East host the highest emitters — can you guess which world cities are worst for the climate?

  • Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    10. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    The largest city in Saudi Arabia is also the most polluted, mainly due to its industrial activity. Looking at 13,000 cities, researchers found that highly populated centers contributed a major part of countries' total emissions. Large urban areas use up more than 70 percent of the world's total energy — meaning metropolises hold the power to change the global climate situation.

  • Traffic waits in Tokyo

    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    9. Greater Tokyo Area, Japan

    Only about 2 percent of new cars sold in Japan's capital are environmentally friendly. The Tokyo-Yokohama urban area, with the world's largest urban population, emits a massive amount of CO2 every year — 62 million tons for Tokyo alone. But the recent adoption of the Tokyo Declaration gives some hope: 22 global megacities have committed to tackling air pollution and promote zero-emission vehicles.

  • Smoke rises from the skyscrapers during sunrise as extremely cold weather reaching minus 20 in the nights hits Chicago

    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    8. Chicago, United States

    It's the third-most-populous city in the US, and it also has the third-largest carbon footprint. Pollution in the Chicago metropolitan area increased significantly between 2014 and 2016, according to a study by the American Lung Association. Chicago has also been ranked as the third-dirtiest US city. Any guess as to the other two?

  • Air pollution in Singapore has soared to record heights for a third consecutive day
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    7. Singapore

    The many industries in this city-state are behind most of its CO2 emissions; the manufacturing sector will account for 60 percent of its emissions by 2020. But the government has realized it's time to act, and declared 2018 the year of climate action. It has also announced a carbon tax on highly polluting facilities. Singapore is also a main importer of sand — a scarce natural resource.

  • Tourists wearing face masks against air pollution visit the Bund along the Huangpu River in heavy smog in Shanghai, China
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    6. Shanghai, China

    It isn't surprising to find Shanghai in this ranking, as it's among the world's most populated cities. Congestion there has led to serious environmental problems, including air and water pollution. As in many other Chinese cities, power plants and nonstop traffic are the main causes for its carbon emissions. That's why it isn't uncommon to see people wearing masks as they move through the city.

  • Los Angeles skyline shrouded by smog
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    5. Los Angeles, United States

    Not everything in LA is like in the movies. The city's air quality has been ranked as the worst in the US. But California has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, using clean energy and supporting electric or hybrid cars. California Governor Jerry Brown has taken a leading role in the fight against climate change, opposing the Trump administration.

  • Hong Kong at night (picture alliance/dpa/L. Xiaoyang)

    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    4. Hong Kong, China

    The autonomous territory in southeastern China is densely populated; thousands of vehicles clog its roads, and coal-fired power plants and polluting industries spew smog into the air. In addition, its cargo shipping sector is responsible for up to 50 percent of the city's carbon emissions, according to its Environmental Protection Department.

  • Crossing streets in Midtown West and Theater District on Broadway Street at the height of the 52
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    3. New York, United States

    The most populous city in the US takes the bronze medal for carbon footprint. In January, the iconic metropolis sued the world's five largest oil companies — BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell — for their contribution to climate change and its effects on the city. The city has been intensively working to reduce its emissions, but still has a lot of work to do.

  • Guangzhou Bus system (CC/Karl Fjellstorm, itdp-china)

    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    2. Guangzhou, China

    In China's third-most populous city, factories and vehicles are continuously emitting harmful emissions. Smog is an everyday occurrence. But Guangzhou has committed to replacing its entire fleet of fossil-fuel powered buses and taxis with pure electric vehicles by 2020, after major campaigns by environmental groups such as Greenpeace.

  • Skyline Seoul South Korea (Getty Images/AFP/E. Jones)
    Top 10 cities with the largest carbon footprint

    1. Seoul, South Korea

    Seoul is the world's top city when it comes to carbon footprint. Air pollution is its biggest environmental and health concern: More than 30,000 tons of harmful pollutants are emitted from just 10 old coal-fired power plants, accounting for around 20 percent of South Korea's total pollution. In recent years, the city has suspended plant operations in an effort to tackle the problem.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


Boring name, interesting findings: The Global Gridded Model of Carbon Footprints provides a new analysis of the carbon footprint of cities around the world. 

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) crunched some big data, surveying the carbon footprints of 13,000 cities worldwide.

As it turns out, just 100 cities around the world account for 18 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. 

Flick through our picture gallery above to see the top emitting cities in absolute numbers.

Here's the list per capita:

  1. Hong Kong, China
  2. Mohammed Bin Zayed City, UAE
  3. Abu Dhabi, UAE
  4. Singapore
  5. Hulun Buir, China
  6. Al-Jahrah, Kuwait
  7. Litong, China
  8. New Orleans, United States
  9. Detroit, United States
  10. Tongliao, China
Listen to audio 30:00
Now live
30:00 mins.

Living Planet: Building eco-metropolises

Urban areas are home to about 54 percent of total global population and account for more than 70 percent of global energy use, according to the researchers.

Within most countries, the top three urban areas drive more than a quarter of national emissions.

"Concerted action by a small number of local mayors and governments can significantly reduce national total carbon footprints," said Daniel Moran, the lead author in the paper. 

Read more: Forget Trump, it's all about local climate action

