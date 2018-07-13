 The world′s best airlines 2018 | DW Travel | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

The world's best airlines 2018

Singapore Airlines is the world's best airline. Qatar Airways slips to second place, according to Skytrax-Ranking. Around 20 million passengers take part in the survey every year.

Airbus A350-900ULR (Singapore Airlines)

According to the renowned London aviation institute Skytrax, Singapore Airlines climbed from second to first place and thus traded with Qatar Airways. The airline was the title winner last year.

In third, fourth and fifth place are ANA (All Nippon Airways), Emirates and the Taiwanese airline Eva Air.

Apart from Lufthansa, which came in seventh, there are no European airlines in the top 10.

The airlines were evaluated according to various criteria. Thus, further winners in several categories were chosen. Thai Airways, for example, offers the best catering in economy class. The best Economy Class seats can be found on Japan Airlines aircraft.  

Source: Skytrax

 

DW recommends

The world's best airports 2018

Singapore Changi Airport was named the world's best airport at the 2018 World Airport Awards. At this year's Skytrax survey, airports worldwide were once again awarded in various categories. Here is the 2018 ranking: (22.03.2018)  

Related content

Portugal Dino Park in Lourinha

A trip to Portugal's Dino Park 18.07.2018

Visitors to the Lourinhã park are greeted by the rearing neck of a giant model Supersaurus — one of the largest dinosaur genera — announcing a collection as impressive as anything else to be found in Europe.

Rumänien, Uferpromenade, Casino, Constanta

Romania's faded architectural gems want to be kissed awake 18.07.2018

Neglected during the communist era, thousands of architectural jewels have fallen victim to real estate developers throughout Romania. Local activists and young architects are trying to save their country’s heritage.

Griechenland - Anafiotika

A bit of the Greek islands in the heart of historic Athens 17.07.2018

The idyllic district of Anafiotika was constructed on the northeastern side of the hill leading up to the ancient Acropolis, and its 100-odd, tile-roofed houses are as old as the modern Greek capital itself.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 