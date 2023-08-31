  1. Skip to content
The Wagner Group - Russia’s Front in Libya

August 31, 2023

Russian mercenaries are fighting worldwide in crisis-torn regions like Syria, Ukraine and Libya. They’re part of the private military company known as the "Wagner Group".

https://p.dw.com/p/4UWLv
Die Wagner-Gruppe - Russlands Söldner in Libyen
Image: Journeyman

But what is the Wagner Group - and who is pulling the strings?

Die Wagner-Gruppe - Russlands Söldner in Libyen
Image: Journeyman

In Libya, it’s thought that Wagner mercenaries have been actively involved in armed engagements since 2019, in the service of General Khalifa Haftar. Wagner operatives are also blamed for numerous war crimes. But often, there are no witnesses to their activities. 

 

 

Die Wagner-Gruppe - Russlands Söldner in Libyen
Image: Journeyman

 

Since it was set up in 2014, head of the Wagner Group was Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with strong links to the Kremlin. Moscow long denied any links between the private army and the Russian State.

 

 

Die Wagner-Gruppe - Russlands Söldner in Libyen
Image: Journeyman

 

UN observers say thousands of Wagner fighters are currently deployed to conflict zones outside Russia. Two BBC journalists established contact with two former operatives and interviewed them about their time with the paramilitary organization. In the documentary, they report on the mercenary group’s operations and what motivates members to join in the first place.

In June 2023 Wagner boss Prigozhin took the world by surprise when he ordered his troops to suddenly march on Moscow. This apparent coup ended after just one day following negotiations with Russian President, Vladimir Putin. The deal allowed for Prigozhin to go into exile in Belarus, and some Wagner members were to be absorbed by the Russian Army.

On 23 August 2023 Russian media outlets reported the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash north of Moscow. 
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 27.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 27.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 27.09.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 28.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 29.09.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 28.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

