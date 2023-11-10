The Renewable Revolution - Pioneering the Energy Transition

We are facing the greatest upheaval since industrialization. To stop climate change, the energy system must be transformed worldwide. Very little time remains to accomplish this.

Image: Prounen

But there are places where this renewable future has already arrived.

Image: Prounen

The documentary explores the question of what needs to happen in terms of politics, policies, and society to implement what is technically possible, when it comes to renewable energy. To do this, the film visits two completely different places. One is in the US and the other, in Bavaria. These localities have two things in common: Both have completely converted their energy supply to renewables and as a result, both now have more money in their coffers today than before.

Image: Prounen

The documentary provides a global overview of the solutions that already exist for a worldwide energy transition. And it asks what challenges still need to be overcome -- not only in the laboratories and power plants, but also among the movers and shakers who must drive the change today.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 01.12.2023 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 01.12.2023 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 01.12.2023 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 02.12.2023 – 13:15 UTC

SUN 03.12.2023 – 19:15 UTC

MON 04.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC

WED 06.12.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 04.12.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3