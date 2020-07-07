...and the return of nuclear weapons in Europe has experts worried.

After the end of the Cold War, thousands of nuclear weapons were withdrawn from Europe. But three decades later, the political situation has once more escalated dramatically, with increasing levels of new nuclear weapons in Europe. Even in 2018, experts agreed that the situation had deteriorated.







At that time, US President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the INF Treaty caused the greatest concern. But in 2022, Moscow is openly threatening to use nuclear weapons in war.



In 2018, filmmaker Andreas Orth interviewed military experts from France, Germany, Russia and the US. He looked at images of a new generation of nuclear weapons, and even filmed in once top-secret former nuclear missile installations. Four years on, in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, how do experts assess the situation? How great is the danger of nuclear weapons being used in the war against Ukraine?





"The New Cold War - More Nuclear Weapons in Europe?" is a critical look at current nuclear armament and what it means for Europe.





