 The Journey's End - The US Border at the Rio Grande

Highlights

The Journey’s End - The US Border at the Rio Grande

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from South and Central America travel to the US border. Fleeing violence and poverty, their hopes for a better life across the border were encouraged by Joe Biden's election victory.

But what is the reality?

The number of migrants at the US-Mexico border has multiplied, and hopes are high now that Americans have elected a president who talks about immigrants as normal people, rather than calling them criminals and rapists. 


But has anything really changed? Tens of thousands of people are still waiting south of the Rio Grande. Could they be the lucky ones, who will get a shot at the American dream? Or are these migrants just as unwanted as before?


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.04.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 30.04.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 01.05.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

