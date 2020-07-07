The Journey’s End - The US Border at the Rio Grande

But what is the reality?



The number of migrants at the US-Mexico border has multiplied, and hopes are high now that Americans have elected a president who talks about immigrants as normal people, rather than calling them criminals and rapists.







But has anything really changed? Tens of thousands of people are still waiting south of the Rio Grande. Could they be the lucky ones, who will get a shot at the American dream? Or are these migrants just as unwanted as before?



