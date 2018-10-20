 The Jallianwala massacre – when British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indians | News | DW | 13.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

The Jallianwala massacre – when British troops killed hundreds of unarmed Indians

Britain is yet to apologize for the 1919 massacre, in which the colonial troops opened fire on hundreds of unarmed civilians in Amritsar, India. PM Narendra Modi called it a "horrific" tragedy in a Twitter message.

Indian marks the 100th anniversary of the Amritsar massace on April, 13, 2019 (Getty Images/AFP/N. Nanu)

Dominic Asquith, the British High Commissioner to India, joined scores of Indian politicians and public figures on Saturday to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Amritsar massacre.

On April 13, 1919, hundreds of unarmed men, women and children were gunned down by British troops at Jallianwala Bagh, a walled garden in Amritsar, following unrest in the northern Indian city. The British government, which ruled India at the time, put the death toll at 379 while Indian freedom fighters said nearly 1,000 people were killed.

India gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

"The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago today reflect a shameful act in British-India history," Asquith noted in a visitors' book at the memorial.

No apology from Britain

Many in India demand a British apology for the Jallianwala Bagh (Jallianwala garden) massacre. In a speech in Parliament on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident was a "shameful scar" in British-Indian history.

Read more: India's aspirations 70 years ago and now

In a visit to India in 2013, then-British PM David Cameron described the event as "deeply shameful" but stopped short of an apology.

In 1997, Queen Elizabeth II laid a wreath at the Jallianwala Bagh site, but it was her husband Prince Philip who stole the headlines by reportedly saying that Indian estimates for the massacre death count were "vastly exaggerated."

"The massacre was the most barbaric act by British colonialists against a rising mass movement for independence and civil rights. Defiant speeches were made against British rulers prior to the incident. Then-Punjab governor Colonel Reginald Dyer wanted to crush the rebellion, hence he ordered the killing of innocent protesters," Farooq Tariq, a trade union activist in Pakistan's Lahore city, told DW.

  • Refugee camp in Delhi during partition of India (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives/WHA)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Birth of two nations

    In 1947, British India was divided into two countries - India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his All-India Muslim League party had first demanded autonomy for Muslim-majority areas in the undivided India, and only later a separate country for Muslims. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not continue to live together, as they were distinctly different "nations."

  • Destruction in a shopping street in Lahore (picture alliance/dpa/AP Images)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The line of blood

    The partition of British India was extremely violent. Following the birth of India and Pakistan, violent communal riots began in many western areas, mostly in Punjab. Historians say that more than a million people died in clashes, and millions more migrated from Indian territory to Pakistan and from the Pakistani side to India.

  • Indian Sikh troops in Kashmir (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 1948 war

    India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir soon after their independence. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region was ruled by a Hindu leader, but Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistani territory. Indian and Pakistani troops fought in Kashmir in 1948, with India taking control of most part of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a smaller area. India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir.

  • Mahatma Gandhi with Muhammad Ali Jinnah (AP)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Like US and Canada?

    Liberal historians say that Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted cordial ties between newly independent states. Jinnah, for instance, believed that ties between India and Pakistan should be similar to those between the US and Canada. But after his death in 1948, his successors followed a collision course with New Delhi.

  • Lord Louis Mountbatten and Muhammed Ali Jinnah (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor )

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 'other'

    Indian and Pakistani governments present very different accounts of the partition. While India emphasizes the Indian National Congress' freedom movement against British rulers - with Gandhi as its main architect - Pakistani textbooks focus on a "struggle" against both British and Hindu "oppression." State propaganda in both countries paints each other as an "enemy" that cannot be trusted.

  • India Kashmir protest (Picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Worsening ties

    Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have remained acrimonious for the past seven decades. The issue of Islamist terrorism has marred relations in the last few years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing Islamist jihadists to wage a war in India-administered Kashmir. India also blames Pakistan-based groups for launching terror attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad denies these claims.

  • Cricket fans from Pakistan and India (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The way forward

    Many young people in both India and Pakistan are urging their governments to improve bilateral ties. Islamabad-based documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes the best way for India and Pakistan to develop a closer relationship is through more interaction between their peoples. "Trade and tourism are the way forward for us. When people come together, the states will follow suit," Malik told DW.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Indian condemnation

In a tweet on Saturday, Indian PM Narendra Modi dubbed the tragedy "horrific," saying that the memory of those who died in the massacre "inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of."

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the incident "a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle."

"The massacre holds a special place in the collective memory of the Indians. There is a clear understanding that innocent and unarmed people were cornered and killed by the British in Amritsar," Moinuddin Ahmad, an editor at news portal India Times, told DW.

But Ahmad is of the view that the massacre is more of a populist issue for Indian authorities. "They know that pressing for an apology will earn them popularity among the public. But there hasn't been any serious effort made in this regard. Indian authorities have largely paid lip service to the apology issue," he added.

Read more: Stolen Buddha statue spotted in UK, returned to India

'Colonial legacy'

Many rights activists in India and Pakistan say that their countries' armed forces continued the "colonial legacy" of oppression against protesters and insurgents after the British left the Indian subcontinent, splitting it into two nations – India and Pakistan.

Read more: Opinion: The anniversary of hatred

Ishtiaq Ahmed, a renowned historian and a former professor at Stockholm University, told DW that there is ample proof that Indian and Pakistani authorities still "use excessive force" against their own people.

Ahmed described the Jallianwala incident as "morally indefensible" and a "disproportionate use of power" by the colonizers. He, however, regretted that unlike India, Pakistan did not officially commemorate the 100th anniversary of the massacre.

Pakistani civil society, however, held several protests rallies and commemorative meetings to mark the anniversary.

"We are protesting today not just to seek an apology from the British but also to educate our youth about the history of the working people of Indian subcontinent who sacrificed their lives for freedom and to expose the real face of British imperialism," said activist Farooq Tariq.

Watch video 26:00

Shashi Tharoor on Conflict Zone

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Stolen Buddha statue spotted in UK, returned to India

A miniature Buddha statue stolen from India over five decades ago has been handed back to the country's high commission in London. Police said it was spotted at a British trade fair. (15.08.2018)  

India's aspirations 70 years ago and now

As India celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence from British rule, many of the tasks the nation's founding fathers set for the leadership and people remain unfulfilled, says DW correspondent Kuldeep Kumar. (15.08.2017)  

The impact of Bolshevik Revolution on South Asian politics

The 1917 Russian revolution had a great impact on South Asian political movements and leaders. DW talks to renowned Pakistani social activist and author Harris Khalique about its relevance today. (20.10.2017)  

India says the Koh-i-Noor diamond was a gift to Britain

The legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond was a present from a 19th century Indian king to Britain, the Indian government has said. The statement angered many Indians, who assert that the gem was stolen by the colonial power. (18.04.2016)  

Opinion: The anniversary of hatred

India and Pakistan became independent from British rule in 1947, yet they are still belligerent neighbors locked in territorial disputes and deep mistrust. The scar of partition remains unhealed, says DW's Shamil Shams. (14.08.2017)  

Partition of India: The way forward

On August 15, 1947, British India split into two nations - Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan. The two countries continue to be hostile towards each other despite some efforts to improve bilateral ties. (14.08.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Shashi Tharoor on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Indien, Amritsar: Mindestens 50 Tote bei Zugunglück

India: Scores dead as train plows into revelers at religious festival 20.10.2018

A speeding train has run over a crowd of revelers celebrating the Hindu Dussehra festival in the Indian state of Punjab. Some 60 people died in the accident, making it India's worst train disaster this year.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Attends Polyfest

'Stand together,' urges New Zealand's human rights commissioner 15.03.2019

Stand together as an ethnically diverse nation, New Zealand's human rights commissioner has urged after Christchurch's massacre. Mosques spokesman Mustafa Farouk says his community is "doubly shocked."

Irak Überführung indische IS Opfer

Bodies of 38 Indian workers killed by 'IS' in Iraq returned 02.04.2018

The remains of 38 Indian workers who were murdered in Iraq by the "Islamic State" group have been flown back to India. The government there has faced criticism for initially not confirming the killings.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  