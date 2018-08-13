 Stolen Buddha statue spotted in UK, returned to India | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Stolen Buddha statue spotted in UK, returned to India

A miniature Buddha statue stolen from India over five decades ago has been handed back to the country's high commission in London. Police said it was spotted at a British trade fair.

UK Polizei Londons überreicht gestohlene Statue Buddhas an Indien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Ahmed)

London police said the 12th-century bronze statue was returned at a ceremony in London to mark India's Independence Day, prompting Michael Ellis, a British parliamentary under-secretary for arts, to praise authorities for working "hand in hand."

The Buddha was one of 14 statues stolen from a museum in Nalanda, eastern India, in 1961 and was noticed by Crimes Against Art and India Pride Project representatives at a trade fair.

Read more: Four-nation crackdown on artifact thefts

It was a "true example of cooperation between law enforcement, the trade and scholars," said Detective Constable Sophie Hayes of London's Art and Antique police unit.

"Particular credit must go to the eagle-eyed informants who made us aware that the missing piece had been located after so many years," she said.

The owner and dealer had not been accused of any wrongdoing and had agreed for the statue to be returned to India.

ipj/sms (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Italian police nab gang trafficking in ancient artifacts

Police say many stolen artifacts were sent to Germany, where they were given fake certificates of origin and sold at auction houses. About 25,000 ancient artifacts worth over €40 million were recovered in the operation. (04.07.2018)  

Germany to crack down on antiquity theft

Looters are destroying historic ancient sites in the Middle East, funneling profits in some cases to terror militias. Berlin is proposing new laws for those dealing in antiquities aiming to quell such looting. (12.12.2014)  

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 