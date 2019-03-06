 The gardens of Quito: Urban farming in one of the world′s highest cities | Global Ideas | DW | 19.03.2019

Global Ideas

The gardens of Quito: Urban farming in one of the world's highest cities

From farming on roof terraces to larger plots, urban gardens in Quito, Ecuador, are creating jobs and improving food security.

Watch video 06:14

Ecuador: Municipal gardens in Quito help fight hunger

Project goal: The Participatory Urban Agriculture Program (AGRUPAR) was set up by the Quito municipality's Economic Development Agency in 2002. The goal is to improve food security and preserve as many green spaces as possible in Quito, Ecuador, one of the world's highest capital cities.

Project scope: Over the past 17 years, around 4,000 allotments have been created, from urban farming on roof terraces to larger garden areas for growing vegetables.

Project implementation: The allotment gardeners are offered practical gardening help through monthly personal on-site visits, as well as through seminars. They are also given training in how to bring the products they have grown to the market. In over a dozen weekly city markets, so-called "bioferias," many of the allotment gardeners sell their organically grown food.

It may be just gaining ground as a green trend in industrial countries, but urban farming has long been used as a way to battle food scarcity in the Ecuadorian capital Quito. It's also a practical way to make a city greener, allowing thousands of people to enjoy nature in their own gardens. AGRUPAR, one of the groups behind Quito's long-standing urban farming project, was awarded the Future Policy Silver Award in 2018.

A film by Katja Döhne

Feeding the world with organics: A realistic prospect?

Organic agriculture is supposed to be the ultimate environmental savior. But can it feed the 10 billion people expected by 2050 in a sustainable manner? (16.10.2017)  

Transforming German cities into organic food gardens

With ever more people living in urban centers, food security — and quality — is becoming a pressing issue. In Germany, cities are increasingly taking the task of producing organic products to a hyperlocal level. (16.02.2018)  

Senegal Fluchtursache Klimawandel

The women left to face climate change and overfishing alone 06.03.2019

Senegalese coastal villages are affected by climate change and overfishing. While many men leave to seek employment abroad, women often stay behind and try to adapt to life between rising sea levels and desertification.

Tulpenblüte in Holland

Could hi-tech Netherlands-style farming feed the world? 23.01.2019

As the global population swells, so does the need for food. Could a Netherlands approach to farming that doesn't rely on soil, sunshine, water and pesticides be the answer?

Global Ideas Quenua Raymi

In Peru, Inca descendants restore forests 29.01.2019

In the Peruvian Andes, villagers travel from far and wide to take part in a special tree-planting ceremony each year. They want to restore once lush forests and protect their villages from landslides.

