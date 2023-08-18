  1. Skip to content
The Future of Food

1 hour ago

Why climate change is forcing us to rethink what we eat: less meat and more plant-based products that are locally sourced - so there's no need to transport them halfway round the world.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VHdh
Plastiktüte Supermarkt
Image: Benjamin Nolte/dpa/picture-alliance
DEUTSCHKURSE | Deutschtrainer-kartoffel
Image: Adobe Stock

The Potatoes of the Future 

Scientists are looking at ways of making potatoes future-proof by cultivating new varieties that are more resistant to heat, drought and other effects of climate change.

 

 

 

 

Symbolbild - Einkaufen im Supermarkt
Image: picture-alliance/dpa/B. Nolte

How your diet affects the planet

Food production accounts for one third of global greenhouse gas emissions. How can we eat in a way that protects the planet?

 

 

 

 

DEUTSCHKURSE | Glossar-kichererbse
Image: Adobe Stock

Chickpeas - a food with a bright future

Chickpeas are rich in protein, and growing them doesn't require much water. And like other legumes, their symbiotic bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen, so improve soil fertility.

 

 

 

 

Schweiz Gletscherschmelze in Obergoms
Image: Arnd Wiegmann/REUTERS

How Switzerland is preparing for water scarcity

Climate change is exacerbating the global fresh water shortage. Even Switzerland, which has abundant water resources, is having to rethink. Hydrogeologists say aquifers are the answer.

 

 

 

 

Bonn Bäckerei Max Kugel
Image: Oliver Pieper/DW

Baking bread that's low in FODMAPs

Bread rolls are better for us when we spend 20 hours making them! This reduces FODMAP content, making them easier to digest.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 19.08.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
 

DW Deutsch+

SAT 19.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Sebastian Kurz

Austria ex-Chancellor Kurz charged with false statement

Politics2 hours ago
Go to homepage