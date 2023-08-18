The Future of Food
The Potatoes of the Future
Scientists are looking at ways of making potatoes future-proof by cultivating new varieties that are more resistant to heat, drought and other effects of climate change.
How your diet affects the planet
Food production accounts for one third of global greenhouse gas emissions. How can we eat in a way that protects the planet?
Chickpeas - a food with a bright future
Chickpeas are rich in protein, and growing them doesn't require much water. And like other legumes, their symbiotic bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen, so improve soil fertility.
How Switzerland is preparing for water scarcity
Climate change is exacerbating the global fresh water shortage. Even Switzerland, which has abundant water resources, is having to rethink. Hydrogeologists say aquifers are the answer.
Baking bread that's low in FODMAPs
Bread rolls are better for us when we spend 20 hours making them! This reduces FODMAP content, making them easier to digest.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 19.08.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
SAT 19.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3