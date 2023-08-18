The Future of Food

Why climate change is forcing us to rethink what we eat: less meat and more plant-based products that are locally sourced - so there's no need to transport them halfway round the world.

The Potatoes of the Future

Scientists are looking at ways of making potatoes future-proof by cultivating new varieties that are more resistant to heat, drought and other effects of climate change.

How your diet affects the planet

Food production accounts for one third of global greenhouse gas emissions. How can we eat in a way that protects the planet?

Chickpeas - a food with a bright future

Chickpeas are rich in protein, and growing them doesn't require much water. And like other legumes, their symbiotic bacteria fix atmospheric nitrogen, so improve soil fertility.

How Switzerland is preparing for water scarcity

Climate change is exacerbating the global fresh water shortage. Even Switzerland, which has abundant water resources, is having to rethink. Hydrogeologists say aquifers are the answer.

Baking bread that's low in FODMAPs

Bread rolls are better for us when we spend 20 hours making them! This reduces FODMAP content, making them easier to digest.

