The fight for clean air by tackling pollution in Nairobi

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaThe fight for clean air by tackling pollution in NairobiTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaDaniel Pflafker | Olaf Müller02/26/2024February 26, 2024Activists in the Kenyan capital are gathering data on air pollution levels to up the pressure on authorities to act. They want to see a reduction in the gasoline motorcycles and diesel-powered minivans, or matatus, that dominate Nairobi's streets.https://p.dw.com/p/4cn8yAdvertisement