Nature and EnvironmentKenya

The fight for clean air by tackling pollution in Nairobi

Daniel Pflafker | Olaf Müller
February 26, 2024

Activists in the Kenyan capital are gathering data on air pollution levels to up the pressure on authorities to act. They want to see a reduction in the gasoline motorcycles and diesel-powered minivans, or matatus, that dominate Nairobi's streets.

