The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Brittney Griner Jailed

A Russian court has jailed US basketball player Brittney Griner for nine years for drug possession and smuggling. Does this reflect Russia's strict attitude to drugs, or does it increase Griner's value in any deal with the US for her release? Plus, new Russia comments from ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder draw scorn, and Hungary's far-right PM Viktor Orban addresses American conservatives.

Berlin, Deutschland+++Zhang Junhui, Gesandter der Volksrepublik China in Deutschland, im Interview mit der DW Sendedatum: 03.08.2022

Zhang Junhui: Pelosi's visit sends "disastrous signal" 03.08.2022

26.04.2022, China, Taiwanstraße, The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Tuesday, April 26, 2022. China protested Wednesday against the sailing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait the previous day, accusing the American side of hyping the maneuver.(U.S. Pacific Command via AP)

US -Taiwan relations explained 01.08.2022

Chinese military helicopters fly past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. - China's largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan kicked off on August 4, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes after a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

China-Taiwan: Beijing launches biggest drills in decades 04.08.2022

HANDOUT - 02.08.2022, Taiwan, Taipeh: Dieses vom taiwanesischen Außenministerium veröffentlichte Handout zeigt Nancy Pelosi, Sprecherin des US-Repräsentantenhauses, nach ihrer Ankunft am Flughafen von Taipeh. Allen Drohungen aus China zum Trotz ist die US-Spitzenpolitikerin Pelosi zu einem Besuch in Taiwan eingetroffen. Foto: Uncredited/Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/AP/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taipei amid China controversy 03.08.2022

The Day with Nick Spicer

The Day with Nick Spicer 03.01.2022

August 2, 2022, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: US House Speak Nancy Pelosi M with her delegation arrives in Taiwan as she is welcomed by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu L at Taipei Songshan International Airport, despite serious objections over the visit from China which sees Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, as its sovereignty. Taipei Taiwan - ZUMAh165 20220802_zih_h165_001 Copyright: xHandoutx/xTaiwanxForeignxMinistrx

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China warnings 02.08.2022

Nancy Pelosi is the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governed island in 25 years. China warned of repercussions in a bid to prevent the visit, which is seen in Beijing as support for Taiwan's independence.

Factcheck: The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Hu Xijin

Factcheck: The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Hu Xijin 03.08.2022

An alleged wedding photo of Nancy Pelosi is currently circulating on the web. It is supposed to show the speaker of the US House of Representatives with Chinese journalist Hu Xijin. But the entire story is a fake.

26.04.2022, China, Taiwanstraße, The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Tuesday, April 26, 2022. China protested Wednesday against the sailing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait the previous day, accusing the American side of hyping the maneuver.(U.S. Pacific Command via AP)

China announces military drills in Taiwan Strait 30.07.2022

China said it was holding live-fire military exercises off its coast opposite Taiwan, amid rising tensions with the US over a possible trip to the self-governing island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Demonstrators hold signs during a gathering in support of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, in Taipei, Taiwan August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Germany's China-Taiwan dilemma 04.08.2022

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has heightened tensions between the US and China. This also has implications for Germany.