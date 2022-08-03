The Day

The Day with Phil Gayle: Brittney Griner Jailed

A Russian court has jailed US basketball player Brittney Griner for nine years for drug possession and smuggling. Does this reflect Russia's strict attitude to drugs, or does it increase Griner's value in any deal with the US for her release? Plus, new Russia comments from ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder draw scorn, and Hungary's far-right PM Viktor Orban addresses American conservatives.