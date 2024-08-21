The Bundesliga's top transfers for 2024-25
Bayern Munich are aiming to bounce back after a rare season without any silverware, while Bundesliga champions and Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen have also brought in reinforcements. DW fills you in on the top arrivals.
Martin Terrier – Bayer Leverkusen
The Bundesliga champions and German Cup winners paid €20 million ($22 million) for the 27-year-old French striker. Terrier spent the past four years with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, where he scored 46 goals in 111 appearances.
Aleix Garcia – Bayer Leverkusen
There is no language barrier for the 27-year-old Spain international – at least not with the coach – as he joins Xabi Alonso's side for a fee of €18 million. The midfielder spent the last three seasons at La Liga outfit Girona.
Michael Olise – Bayern Munich
Among the measures Bayern Munich have taken to return to their title-winning ways is bringing in 22-year-old Frenchman Michael Olise from Premier League club Crystal Palace. The €53 million fee Bayern splashed out for the winger was the Bundesliga's highest this close-season.
Joao Palhinha – Bayern Munich
The Portugal international was already on Bayern's radar last year, but the deal fell through at the last minute after his then-club Fulham failed to find a replacement before the transfer window shut. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder arrived in the Bavarian capital for a reported fee of around €51 million.
Hiroki Ito – Bayern Munich
Last season, Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito (right) battled against Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel (left). Now the Japanese player and the Frenchman will only be doing so in training. The 25-year-old Ito is expected to lend stability to Bayern's recently shaky defence. The Japan international's move to Munich came at a reported cost of €16.5 million.
Serhou Guirassy, Waldemar Anton – Borussia Dortmund
Stuttgart have lost two 28-year-olds who were key to their surprise second-place finish last season, and both have gone to Dortmund. Serhou Guirassy (left) scored 28 goals for Stuttgart last season – more than any other player in the club's history. Dortmund paid €18 million for the Guinea international – and a further €22.5 million for Germany center back Waldemar Anton (right).
Pascal Gross – Borussia Dortmund
"He will make us more stable and flexible, help us with his experience and have a very positive influence as a leader," said Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken of the 33-year-old Germany player Pascal Gross (right). Dortmund have reportedly spent €7.5 million for the services of the midfielder from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.
Maximilian Beier – Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund turned to Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim to find a replacement for Germany striker Niklas Füllkrug who followed the call of the Premier League, moving to West Ham United. At just 21, Maximilian Beier has already made his debut for the senior national team. For Dortmund, the €30 million could be a good investment for the future.
Ermedin Demirovic – Stuttgart
The man tasked with replacing Serhou Guirassy's offensive production at Stuttgart is former Augsburg captain Ermedin Demirovic (left). The 26-year-old Bosnia international's move west to Stuttgart cost the Swabians €21 million and is now set to link up with Deniz Undav.
Kamil Grabara – Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg forked out €13.5 million for the man they hope will adequately fill the boots of former No. 1 goalkeeper Koen Casteels, who has moved to Al Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old Poland international comes from the successful Danish club FC Copenhagen, for whom he stood between the sticks for the past three years.
Assan Ouedraogo – RB Leipzig
"Everyone who knows me knows that Schalke will always be a very special club to me," said the 18-year-old midfielder after his move to RB Leipzig. Ouedraogo spent 10 years in Schalke's youth system, making his senior debut in the second tier last season. Leipzig paid a reported €10 million for the German U17 world and European champion of 2023, who will hope to hit it off with Xavi Simons.