"Everyone who knows me knows that Schalke will always be a very special club to me," said the 18-year-old midfielder after his move to RB Leipzig. Ouedraogo spent 10 years in Schalke's youth system, making his senior debut in the second tier last season. Leipzig paid a reported €10 million for the German U17 world and European champion of 2023, who will hope to hit it off with Xavi Simons.