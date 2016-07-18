Visit the new DW website

The Bobs, initiated by the Deutsche Welle in 2004, honors online projects by journalists, artists and scientists that promote the freedom of expression, the exchange of ideas and human rights activism.

Applicable for the Bobs are websites, apps, instagram accounts, facebook pages and other online projects in 14 languages. A jury narrows down the applications to five finalists for each language and 14 finalists for each of the four special, multilingual categories: Social Change, Tech for Good, Arts and Culture and Citizen Journalism. Then the polls are opened for people to vote for their favorites in all the Bob’s categories. The Bobs are the only global, international award honoring creative and brave projects online that cross language and cultural barriers and thereby showcases the best of what the ever-expanding World Wide Web has to offer.

Bernstorf Julia 1580 Latin Bonn 2015 03 18

'Technology is a double-edged sword:' DW's efforts to support freedom of speech 18.07.2016

At the GMF 2016 Julia Bernstorf, DW Deputy Director of Innovative Programming, said: "Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are essential for democracy. Civil society needs human rights to be strong and powerful."
Start des Votings bei den Bobs Awards 2016. Copyright: DW

The Bobs 2016: Voting begins for DW online activism awards 31.03.2016

The nominations for The Bobs 2016 have been announced. Users can now vote for who they think should be recognized as the best in online activism. Voting ends May 2.
The Bobs 2016: Bobs Awards - Best of Online Activism (englisch); Copyright: DW

The Bobs search for Internet heroes 04.02.2016

Engaging, innovative and interactive. That's the kinds of projects Deutsche Welle is looking for in its annual contest "The Bobs - Best of Online Activism." The 2016 competition has begun.
Ensaf Haidar. Ensaf Haidar, wife of blogger Raif Badawi, takes part in a rally for his freedom, Tuesday, January 13, 2015 in Montreal. Amnesty International says today's scheduled flogging of blogger Badawi was postponed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz URN:22120008

DW Freedom of Speech Award for Raif Badawi 25.02.2015

Imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi of Saudi Arabia receives DW's first Freedom of Speech award. DW is awarding the prize as part of its international online awards "The Bobs."
Li Chengpeng hatte eine Lesung für sein neues Buch. Foto: Li Ruihe, 2012, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

'Love is my weapon against power' 08.05.2013

More than seven million Chinese follow Li Chengpeng's microblog. After winning DW's Best Blog award, the activist from Chengdu is getting noticed beyond China. In a DW interview he talks about power, censorship and love.
Description: Bloggers in Dhaka protested against the attack on Asif Mohiuddin. Asif Mohiuddin, 29, was attacked on Monday night by three unidentified men near his office in Dhaka's upscale Uttara district. Declaration: Blogger Sharat Chowdhury shared these photos via Babu Ahmed with DW for Online use. zugeliefert von: Arafatul Islam (Arafatul.Islam@dw.de)

DW blog award winner attacked in Dhaka 18.01.2013

A DW blog award winner has been brutally attacked in Bangladesh. Several other prominent Bangladeshi writers have also been attacked in recent years for their stand against extremist Islam in the country.
Arash Sigarchi, Hauptgewinner der BOBs 2012, und Ute Schaeffer, Chefredakteurin der DW, bei der BOBs-Preisverleihung 2012. am 26.06.2012

BOBs 2012 - 'They can't stop me' 27.06.2012

This year's Deutsche Welle Blog Awards - "the BOBs" - were presented on Tuesday at the Global Media Forum 2012. The first prize went to an Iranian blogger repeatedly arrested for his critical articles.
Die BOBs-Preisträger 2012 v.l. hinten Gabriel Gonzalez (DW), Wang Bo (China), Christian Mihr (Reporter ohne Grenzen), Abu Sufian (Bangladesch), Ute Schaeffer, Chefredakteurin DW, Rebecca Chiao (Ägypten), Boukary Konaté (Mali), Sherry Al-Hayek und Arash Sigarchi (Iran). BOBs-Preisverleihung auf dem Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum am 26.06.2012

BOBs 2012: International blog prizes awarded 26.06.2012

As part of this year’s Deutsche Welle Global Media Forum, the 2012 winners of the blog awards "The BOBs" picked up their prizes. The main prize winner came from Iran.
Iranian women use computers at an Internet cafe in central Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 13, 2012. Many Iranian web users say their access to foreign email services such as Gmail, Yahoo mail and Hotmail appears to have been restored after a four day outage. (Foto:Vahid Salemi/AP/dapd)

Iranian blog wins BOBs 03.05.2012

The blog "Window of fear" came first at this year's BOBs in Berlin. The man behind it is an Iranian who was imprisoned for criticizing his country's regime. Now he is in exile, and he is still speaking his mind.
Submitting a Vote © James Steidl #4120915 © James Steidl - Fotolia.com

Voting starts at DW's Blog Awards 02.04.2012

The international jury selected the nominees in this year's Deutsche Welle Blog Awards, the BOBs. Now it's up to Internet users to vote for the sites that impress them the most.
Logo The BOBs 2012

Blog awards focus on culture, education 13.02.2012

The eighth annual Deutsche Welle blog awards begin and the BOBs are looking for the Internet’s best blogs, websites and social media campaigns. Submit the sites that impressed you before March 13.
Egyptians shout anti-police slogans during a demonstration in Alexandria, Egypt Saturday June 12, 2010, after the police beat a young businessman Khaled Said to death on an Alexandria street after he posted a video on the Internet of officers sharing the spoils from a drug bust among themselves, his family said. At right a poster showing 28-year-old Khaled Said. Arabic writing reads Why he was killed. (AP Photo/Tarek Fawzy)

Blogger's death set off protests against Egyptian repression 20.06.2011

The Facebook group "We are all Khaled Said" was one of the driving forces behind mobilizing protesters in Egypt. Deutsche Welle honored the group's organizers and members in its international Weblog award the BOBs.
Das Blog «A Tunisian Girl» der 27-jährigen Uni-Dozentin Lina Ben Mhenni erhielt den Hauptpreis der BOB Awards Der Deutschen Welle Schreenshot, Verwendung nur als Bildzitat / Berichterstattung über den Blog

'A Tunisian Girl' talks about blogging under repressive regimes 12.04.2011

Lina Ben Mhenni, the author of A Tunisian Girl, won the Best Blog award at the 2011 Deutsche Welle Blog Awards. She tells DW about why she doesn't use pseudonyms and the importance of remaining an independent voice.
Englische Version für BOBs Multiclick und Artikel

Best weblog award goes to Internet platform from Kenya 15.04.2010

The winners of the Deutsche Welle Blog Awards were announced Thursday. The prize "Best Weblog" was awarded to Ushahidi.com, a team of Africans and Americans who developed a community-based software program.
Zeng Jinyan hat din Preis Reporters Without Borders bei The Bobs 2008 bekommen

Chinese Bloggers Defy Censorship 28.11.2008

The jury for the Deutsche Welle International Weblog Awards -- The BOBs -- announced the winners in all 16 of the competition's categories on Thursday in Berlin. There were three Chinese among them.
The BOBs Best of the Blogs

The BOBs – Best of the Blogs 11.06.2008

The BOBs is your link to the global blogosphere. Deutsche Welle established this portal to put more focus on the world of blogs, podcasts and video blogs – and the culture that surrounds them.
