The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany

Does the German Autobahn really have no speed limit? And do Germans really care that much about cars? Lots of you asked for a Meet the Germans video on this topic — so, buckle up!

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.

