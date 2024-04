04/17/2024 April 17, 2024

What does it take to be a fighter? This episode is about pushing your physical boundaries. We meet Nigerian kickboxing champion Jibrin Inuwa Baba, who takes us into the world of traditional Dambe boxing. We look at boxing and mixed martial arts around Africa. We find out how athletes with disabilities conquer their game and the 77 Percent’s Okeri Ngutjinazo takes on a challenge of her own.