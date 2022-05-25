 The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa′s Youth | The 77 Percent | DW | 25.05.2022

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

We meet young Sierra Leoneans intent on building a stronger nation from the ruins of civil war, and hear what’s stopping them. In Uganda, we meet journalist Rosebell Kagumire, who fights for freedom of expression on digital platforms. Then, we join a class teaching young Gambian women self-defense. Plus, we show you around Goma, the Congolese city nestled between an active volcano and Lake Kivu.

Goma: in the shadow of a volcano 25.05.2022

Meet Kenyan speed demon Harmony Wanjiku 18.05.2022

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 18.05.2022

Omah Lay and the Afrobeats revolution 18.05.2022

