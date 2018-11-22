 The 1980s: What made the decade flashy and dangerous | Lifestyle | DW | 23.11.2018

Lifestyle

The 1980s: What made the decade flashy and dangerous

Flashy fashion, plastic and New Wave music, prime time TV series called Dallas and Dynasty, Rubik's cubes, the Cold War and Michael Jackson: No other decade was as diverse as the 1980s. A museum showcases memories.

  • Demonstration against nuclear arms in 1982 (picture alliance / Klaus Rose)

    Icons of the 80s

    A divided world

    The Iron Curtain still divided the East and the West. Increased tensions between the US and Russia led them to become more militaristic. The nuclear missiles they aimed at each other would land in the middle of Europe if they were ever to be fired. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets for peace and disarmament in Germany.

  • Hands of someone holding a Rubik's Cube (picture alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    Icons of the 80s

    The Rubik's Cube

    The hype began in 1981: Before they had Nintendo and cell phones, kids of the 1980s passed time with a colorful cube, pivoting its rows to get only one color on each of its faces. It is widely considered to be the world's best-selling toy to this day. A world record was set in 2018 by an Australian who solved it in 4.22 seconds, but a robot can achieve that same feat in 0.38 seconds.

  • Boris Becker (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schrader)

    Icons of the 80s

    Boris Becker at Wimbledon

    The 17-year-old red head triggered an unseen tennis boom in Germany by becoming the first German as well as the youngest player to win the traditional tennis tournament. After his victory on July 7, 1985, Boris Becker became a world-famous man — and has remained in the tabloids ever since.

  • Andre Agassi in 1988 (Getty Images/B. Martin)

    Icons of the 80s

    The mullet

    Short at the front and sides, and long in the back. While women were into perms, many men wore this hairstyle in the 1980s. Among the world's most famous mullet heads at the time were tennis star Andre Agassi (photo) or singers George Michael and U2's Bono. In the US during that decade, the mullet also became popular within lesbian culture, serving as a public sign of a woman's homosexuality.

  • Film still Manta Manta with Til Schweiger (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Icons of the 80s

    Opel Manta, the cult car

    The Opel Manta was the right car to go along with the mullet in the 1980s. With a fox tail hanging on the rearview mirror, you were all set up to be a classy redneck. The most famous model from Opel, the car has been built more than a million times to date. It starred alongside actor Til Schweiger in the German movie "Manta Manta" (photo).

  • Sony Walkman TPS-L2 with headset (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Icons of the 80s

    Music to go: The Walkman

    The world was fascinated when suddenly, a small battery-driven device allowed people to carry their music with them. With your headset over your ears, pop in a cassette tape — another icon of the '80s — and if you turned the volume up high enough, everyone nearby could hear what you were listening to. Doctors were up in arms, predicting lasting hearing problems for an entire generation of youth.

  • Steven P Jobs ad Apple President John Sculley present the Lisa II Staff Computer (Imago/United Archives International)

    Icons of the 80s

    Home computers ... not much of a future?

    The computer descended from the lofty heights of huge data processing centers to private homes in the 1980s. "There is no reason for any individual to have a computer in his home," said a skeptical Ken Olsen, the founder of Digital Equipment Corp DEC, in 1977. Well, we know how that went.

  • screen shot of Pacman game (Imago/M. Eichhammer)

    Icons of the 80s

    Pac Man and the C 64

    Olsen was wrong. In the 1980s, the Commodore 64 home computer was wildly popular, and it was affordable. Young people loved to play the computer game Pac Man. Players navigated a yellow ball through a maze, where it devoured blinking dots, always rushing to escape the four ghosts hunting the Pacman ball.

  • Film still from movie E.T. (picture alliance/dpa/Universal)

    Icons of the 80s

    E.T. — a timeless story

    In 1982, Steven Spielberg's blockbuster science fiction film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial had people all over the world glued to the big screen, many in tears at the plight of the extraterrestrial creature left behind on earth and then befriends young Elliot. The line "E.T. phone home" is a top movie quote to this day.

  • Michael Jackson (picture alliance/dpa)

    Icons of the 80s

    Michael Jackson, mega star

    That same year saw the release of Michael Jackson's album Thriller, produced by the greatest producer of that decade, Quincy Jones. The whole world danced to "Beat it", "Billie Jean" and the title track, "Thriller." The video with its zombie dance routine was a huge hit that young audiences of the time will never forget either. Thriller holds the record of being the most-sold album ever.

  • Madonna in 1985 (picture-alliance/dpa/Reimer)

    Icons of the 80s

    Madonna, the new pop icon

    The 1980s also had Madonna on the music scene — and to this day, no other female musician has managed to top the US pop icon's success. Lace skirts, revealing bra tops and pouting red lips, Madonna Louise Ciccone had moralists up in arms. She wowed the young audience when she performed "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards dressed like a sexy bride, rolling around on stage.

  • throngs of people sitting on the Berlin Wall, with the Brandenburg gate in the background (picture-alliance/W.Kumm)

    Icons of the 80s

    The Fall of the Berlin Wall

    The infamous Berlin Wall came down late on November 9, 1989 — all of a sudden, the border between West Berlin and communist East Berlin was broached. The entire East Bloc opened up, and the Iron Curtain crumbled. Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who led the way to open borders, was celebrated like a pop star. The world was moving toward a new order and an exciting decade came to a close.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


If you are 50 years old or thereabouts, you will remember the strange hair styles, the shoulder pads and the clothes in bright neon colors as well as music that sounded like it came from the depths of a plastic bucket. You will remember the peace movement, dying forests and, in Germany, the environmentalist Greens party entering parliament for the first time.

The 1980s was a decade fraught by unimaginable threat scenarios involving nuclear wars and nuclear energy, and it was a decade that celebrated many a revolution small and large, a legacy that still lives on today.

The Oldenburg State Museum for Art and Cultural history has dedicated a special exhibition to 1980s culture, titled "Madonna, Manta, Mauerfall. Die achtziger Jahre in der Bundesrepublik" (Madonna, Manta, Fall of the Berlin Wall. The 1980s in Germany). The show promises visitors checking out the 350 exhibits some unforgettable "flashback moments."

cordless phone L (Sven Adelaide)

A sensation: the cordless phone

Science Fiction come true

Today, we may smirk at the first, unwieldy mobile phones, but for people back then, they were science fiction come true.

Computers became common in households, even if the idea had previously been rejected as preposterous. Computer and communications technology plays a large role in the exhibition, and some of it is interactive: visitors can try out original 1980s computers and play video games, too.

Politics and Nirvana

References to one of the biggest scandals in Germany in the 20th century are part of the show, says its curator, Michael Reinbold: "We will be presenting one of the fake Hitler diaries by Konrad Kujau."

clothes on mannequins (Sven Adelaide)

Padded shoulders and gaudy colors marked 1980s fashion

On display are also the leather jacket Udo Lindenberg  once gave East German leader Erich Honecker, and rare memorabilia from a Nirvana concert in Oldenburg 1989.

Fashion trends

Tapered jeans were in, along with shoulder pads, headbands, wide belts in neon and metallic tones worn by men with a mullet hairstyle or women with their hair in a fluffy perm. Lifestyle cults from poppers to punkers emerged, to the soundtracks of German Neue Deutsche Welle music, or Michael Jackson , Madonna and Prince.

The exhibition that showcases objects from private collectors, public culture institutions and the museum's own collection is on from November 25 to February 24, 2019 at Oldenburg Palace.

