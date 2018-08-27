 Michael Jackson: A pop icon′s legacy | Music | DW | 28.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Michael Jackson: A pop icon's legacy

The King of Pop had numerous hit singles and iconic music videos under his belt before his death at the age of 50 shocked the world. On what would have been his 60th birthday, we look back at Michael Jackson's legacy.

  • UK | Michael Jackson Ausstellung On the Wall in London (picture-alliance/empics/Yui Mok)

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Tremors around the world

    On June 25, 2009, news broke that Michael Jackson — the "King of Pop" — was dead. He had just announced his global farewell tour, "This Is It." Jackson was one of the most successful entertainers of all time, selling more than 750 million albums during his lifetime. He received 13 Grammy Awards, the music industry's highest honor.

  • A young Michael Jackson smiles into the camera

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Not a happy childhood

    Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, in a ghetto in Gary, Indiana. At first, he grew up with his five brothers and three sisters in poverty. Later, he would bitterly complain that his childhood was sacrificed to show business. His manager and father, Joe Jackson, who died on June 28, was particularly hard on his children.

  • Michael Jackson with his brothers of the group Jackson Five

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The Jackson Five

    Joe Jackson didn't waste any time training his children for stardom. At age five, Michael took the stage for the first time with his brothers Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and Randy. The boy group won one talent show after the other, thanks in no small part to Michael's performances. In 1969, the group got a record contract with the legendary soul label Motown. Michael turned 11 that year.

  • Popstar Michael Jackson 1984

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Breakthrough

    In 1982, Michael Jackson released the solo album that would take his stardom to practically unknown heights. "Thriller" became one of the biggest hits in music history, selling more than 108 million copies and solidifying the 24-year-old's reputation as the "King of Pop." Follow-up releases "Bad" and "Dangerous" sold 30 million and 15 million copies, respectively.

  • Michael Jackson looks out a window with a mouth mask on

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The 'new' Michael

    Meanwhile, the "King of Pop" was visibly changing. He had his first cosmetic surgery in 1979 after breaking his nose in an accident. His skin tone grew lighter and lighter. He insisted he was proud to be black and suffered from a pigment disorder. The singer also appeared in public more and more frequently with a surgery mask on, claiming he was afraid of infectious diseases.

  • Jacksons Neverland seen from above

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Refuge at Neverland

    In 1988, Jackson bought a ranch in California, naming it after the home of Peter Pan where children never grew up. He had an amusement park, a zoo and a movie theater built on the site. It offered a place for children suffering from illness or social problems to come stay and play. His beloved chimpanzee Bubbles was always in attendance.

  • Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley walk hand in hand

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    True love or just an act?

    In 1994, the "King of Pop" married the daughter of the "King of Rock": Lisa Marie Presley. Their marriage lasted just 20 months, and speculation mounted that it was just a show for the media. Presley later said she was completely in love with him but didn't want to be part of his "PR machine." Their first public kiss, she said, was arranged by Jackson's manager.

  • Michael Jackson stands arm in arm with Debbie Rowe

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Finally a father

    After his divorce to Presley, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe, a nurse. Their nuptials were reportedly arranged based on the singer's wish for children. Rowe gave birth to Prince Michael I and Paris. Jackson said a third child, Prince Michael II, was born to a surrogate mother. He had sole custody of all three children.

  • Michael Jackson spreads his arms out onstage

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Success on tour

    In 1996-97, Michael Jackson went on his final world tour as a solo artist. With "HIStory," he performed 82 concerts in 58 cities for more than 4.5 million fans. It took him back to his big successes from the 1980s, and his legendary moonwalk remained in top form.

  • Michael Jackson helps his mother Katherine Jackson down the stairs from a courthouse

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Serious accusations

    Allegations of child abuse against the superstar began as early as 1994. One case didn't go to trial following a multi-million settlement with a family. In 2003, new allegations emerged. Although Jackson was acquitted in 2005, his reputation was ruined. When he left the courthouse with his mother, Katherine, onlookers saw a physically and psychologically broken man.

  • Michael Jackson sings in a golden suit

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Planned comeback

    In March 2009, Michael Jackson made the surprise announcements of his comeback. Presales for the tour "This Is It" exceeded all expectations, but there were major doubts that Jackson was physically capable of going through with the 40 planned concerts. On June 25, 2009, 18 days before the first show in Los Angeles, the world learned he had died.

  • Conrad Murray sits

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    In the hot seat

    Forensic doctors determined that the "King of Pop" had died of an overdose of the narcotic Propofol that his personal physician, Conrad Murray, had prescribed due to Jackson's serious sleep problems. Murray was charged in 2010 with negligent homicide. In November 2011, he was sentenced to four years in prison without parole but was released in 2013 for good behavior.

  • Beerdigung Michael Jacksons

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Media spectacle

    On July 7, 2009, Michael Jackson's funeral was held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alongside countless famous friends, around 18,000 fans and 2,000 reporters were on hand. Nearly 1 billion people watched the service live at home. The "King of Pop" was buried in a golden coffin.

  • Michael Jacksons Kinder Paris (r.) und Prince Michael I.

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The heirs

    His children, Prince Michael I (l), Paris (r) and Prince Michael II (not pictured), inherited a fortune running into the billions. Twenty percent of his estate was willed to go to charity. Jackson donated over $300 million during his lifetime and established his own foundation called "Heal the World." His activism even earned him two Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

  • Michael Jackson-Fans wear t-shits with his likeness on them and carry roses (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Posthumous career

    Two further albums by Jackson have come out after his death, with May 2014's "Xscape" the latest release. According to the US magazine Forbes, Michael Jackson's estate is said to have grown to about a billion dollars. Fans still make pilgrimages to his grave. The "King of Pop" is anything but forgotten.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (kbm)


  • UK | Michael Jackson Ausstellung On the Wall in London (picture-alliance/empics/Yui Mok)

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Tremors around the world

    On June 25, 2009, news broke that Michael Jackson — the "King of Pop" — was dead. He had just announced his global farewell tour, "This Is It." Jackson was one of the most successful entertainers of all time, selling more than 750 million albums during his lifetime. He received 13 Grammy Awards, the music industry's highest honor.

  • A young Michael Jackson smiles into the camera

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Not a happy childhood

    Michael Joseph Jackson was born on August 29, 1958, in a ghetto in Gary, Indiana. At first, he grew up with his five brothers and three sisters in poverty. Later, he would bitterly complain that his childhood was sacrificed to show business. His manager and father, Joe Jackson, who died on June 28, was particularly hard on his children.

  • Michael Jackson with his brothers of the group Jackson Five

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The Jackson Five

    Joe Jackson didn't waste any time training his children for stardom. At age five, Michael took the stage for the first time with his brothers Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and Randy. The boy group won one talent show after the other, thanks in no small part to Michael's performances. In 1969, the group got a record contract with the legendary soul label Motown. Michael turned 11 that year.

  • Popstar Michael Jackson 1984

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Breakthrough

    In 1982, Michael Jackson released the solo album that would take his stardom to practically unknown heights. "Thriller" became one of the biggest hits in music history, selling more than 108 million copies and solidifying the 24-year-old's reputation as the "King of Pop." Follow-up releases "Bad" and "Dangerous" sold 30 million and 15 million copies, respectively.

  • Michael Jackson looks out a window with a mouth mask on

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The 'new' Michael

    Meanwhile, the "King of Pop" was visibly changing. He had his first cosmetic surgery in 1979 after breaking his nose in an accident. His skin tone grew lighter and lighter. He insisted he was proud to be black and suffered from a pigment disorder. The singer also appeared in public more and more frequently with a surgery mask on, claiming he was afraid of infectious diseases.

  • Jacksons Neverland seen from above

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Refuge at Neverland

    In 1988, Jackson bought a ranch in California, naming it after the home of Peter Pan where children never grew up. He had an amusement park, a zoo and a movie theater built on the site. It offered a place for children suffering from illness or social problems to come stay and play. His beloved chimpanzee Bubbles was always in attendance.

  • Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley walk hand in hand

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    True love or just an act?

    In 1994, the "King of Pop" married the daughter of the "King of Rock": Lisa Marie Presley. Their marriage lasted just 20 months, and speculation mounted that it was just a show for the media. Presley later said she was completely in love with him but didn't want to be part of his "PR machine." Their first public kiss, she said, was arranged by Jackson's manager.

  • Michael Jackson stands arm in arm with Debbie Rowe

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Finally a father

    After his divorce to Presley, Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe, a nurse. Their nuptials were reportedly arranged based on the singer's wish for children. Rowe gave birth to Prince Michael I and Paris. Jackson said a third child, Prince Michael II, was born to a surrogate mother. He had sole custody of all three children.

  • Michael Jackson spreads his arms out onstage

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Success on tour

    In 1996-97, Michael Jackson went on his final world tour as a solo artist. With "HIStory," he performed 82 concerts in 58 cities for more than 4.5 million fans. It took him back to his big successes from the 1980s, and his legendary moonwalk remained in top form.

  • Michael Jackson helps his mother Katherine Jackson down the stairs from a courthouse

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Serious accusations

    Allegations of child abuse against the superstar began as early as 1994. One case didn't go to trial following a multi-million settlement with a family. In 2003, new allegations emerged. Although Jackson was acquitted in 2005, his reputation was ruined. When he left the courthouse with his mother, Katherine, onlookers saw a physically and psychologically broken man.

  • Michael Jackson sings in a golden suit

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Planned comeback

    In March 2009, Michael Jackson made the surprise announcements of his comeback. Presales for the tour "This Is It" exceeded all expectations, but there were major doubts that Jackson was physically capable of going through with the 40 planned concerts. On June 25, 2009, 18 days before the first show in Los Angeles, the world learned he had died.

  • Conrad Murray sits

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    In the hot seat

    Forensic doctors determined that the "King of Pop" had died of an overdose of the narcotic Propofol that his personal physician, Conrad Murray, had prescribed due to Jackson's serious sleep problems. Murray was charged in 2010 with negligent homicide. In November 2011, he was sentenced to four years in prison without parole but was released in 2013 for good behavior.

  • Beerdigung Michael Jacksons

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Media spectacle

    On July 7, 2009, Michael Jackson's funeral was held in the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Alongside countless famous friends, around 18,000 fans and 2,000 reporters were on hand. Nearly 1 billion people watched the service live at home. The "King of Pop" was buried in a golden coffin.

  • Michael Jacksons Kinder Paris (r.) und Prince Michael I.

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    The heirs

    His children, Prince Michael I (l), Paris (r) and Prince Michael II (not pictured), inherited a fortune running into the billions. Twenty percent of his estate was willed to go to charity. Jackson donated over $300 million during his lifetime and established his own foundation called "Heal the World." His activism even earned him two Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

  • Michael Jackson-Fans wear t-shits with his likeness on them and carry roses (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

    The unforgettable Michael Jackson

    Posthumous career

    Two further albums by Jackson have come out after his death, with May 2014's "Xscape" the latest release. According to the US magazine Forbes, Michael Jackson's estate is said to have grown to about a billion dollars. Fans still make pilgrimages to his grave. The "King of Pop" is anything but forgotten.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (kbm)


Where were you when news of Michael Jackson's death broke? June 25 2009 is one of those dates that will have stuck in the minds of music fans the world over. His many hit songs — from "Billie Jean" to "Black or White" — have gone down in music history, and Jackson himself is remembered as one of the world's greatest pop icons.

And yet in the years before his death, Jackson's public image had begun to suffer thanks to his ever more extreme experimentation with plastic surgery and of course allegations of child sexual abuse, earning him the nickname "Wacko Jacko" in the tabloid press.

MJ the musician

There is no question that Michael Jackson earned the title "King of Pop." The most fruitful period for him was during his collaboration with producer Quincy Jones, which gave us the landmark albums Off the Wall (1979), Thriller (1982) and Bad (1987).

Michael Jackson und Quincy Jones (Imago/ZUMA Press)

Fruitful partnership: Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones in 1984

The video for Jackson's single "Thriller" is among the most successful and innovative music videos of all time. Directed by John Landis (who brought us the likes of The Blues Brothers and American Werewolf), the full clip clocks in at a whopping 13 minutes and 42 seconds.

What made the video truly unforgettable was the iconic zombie dance: the choreography, the costumes, the camera work. With a production price tag of $500,000 (€426,000), it was at the time the most expensive music video ever made.

Crotch-grabbing controversy

John Landis was brought back in for the video for "Black or White" from the album Dangerous (1991). He brought with him child star Macaulay Culkin (perhaps best known as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films) for a starring role.

It's another long one — this time 11 minutes — and the final few minutes caused a great deal of controversy due to Jackson's suggestive dance moves and violent outbursts (smashing windows and screaming in between a lot of crotch grabbing).

Controversial or not, the success and enduring appeal of Jackson's hits are undeniable.

On what would have been his 60th birthday, we've put together some of the King of Pop's top musical hits in our playlist. 

Michael Jackson 60

DW recommends

Michael Jackson's legacy: How the 'King of Pop' electrified the art world

The late pop superstar is the most depicted cultural figure in contemporary art, the National Portrait Gallery in London says. The museum's new show, On the Wall, opens a day after his father, Joe Jackson, died. (28.06.2018)  

Michael Jackson estate owes producer Quincy Jones $9.4 million, says jury

Producer Quincy Jones helped launch Michael Jackson to fame. Now a legal battle over royalties from re-edited songs has resulted in a hefty payout from the Jackson estate - but is much less than Jones was asking for. (27.07.2017)  

The unforgettable Michael Jackson

He left his glove print on an entire generation. The "King of Pop" died in 2009 at the age of just 50, and fans are still mourning the legendary musician, dancer and showman. We take a look at his legacy. (25.06.2014)  

Dead musicians live longer

Despite the fact that musicians like Frank Zappa or Michael Jackson have passed away, they remain big money makers. Here are 12 musicians whose knack for business has surpassed the grave. (24.08.2015)  

Advertisement

Kino

Filmplakat Gundermann (Pandora Film)

Brilliant Biopic: Dresen’s "Gundermann"

Gerhard "Gundi" Gundermann: singer-songwriter, backhoe operator, communist. Someone who wanted to make the GDR a better place, but who ultimately got entangled in the state security’s spy system. A barnstorming portrait by director Andreas Dresen. 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Die Tanz Kompanie STREB mit ihrer Show SEA (Singular Extreme Actions) (Ralph Alswang)

Tanz im August: Exquisite fusion

Berlin's international contemporary dance festival pushes the edge of the envelope in 2018, pairing ballet with impressive stunts – as daring dancers and muscular acrobats cheat gravity on stage. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  