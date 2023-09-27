The 10 most visited cities in Europe
What is Europe's most popular city? To mark World Tourism Day on September 27, we compared international tourist arrivals in 2022 as compiled by Statista. Here's the ranking.
10th place: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cities like Rome, Venice, Berlin and Prague didn't make it into the top 10. Amsterdam, however, welcomed 5 million foreign visitors in 2022 (per Statista). Yet, such large numbers of tourists have also caused problems in the Dutch capital. To curb party tourism, a ban on smoking cannabis in public places was put in place. The red-light district (pictured) will move to the outskirts of the city.
9th place: Lisbon, Portugal
Lisbon was once a prominent harbor city from which ships set out to explore distant worlds. These days it's the other way around — the world comes to the Portuguese capital. In 2022, 5.4 million people visited Lisbon. The city is renowned for its old town, churches, castle and museums. One sight not to be missed is Lisbon's historic tram which starts in the old city center.
8th place: Athens, Greece
Around 5.5 million tourists visited the Greek capital in 2022. The area is thought to have been inhabited since the Neolithic Period (3,000 B.C.), making it of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Europe. In comparison, the Acropolis (pictured) is downright young. The ruins of the once magnificent citadel were built during the second half of the 5th century B.C.
7th place: Madrid, Spain
No less than three Spanish cities have made it into the top 10. Spain's capital city, Madrid, welcomed 6 million foreign tourists. Top sights include the Prado art museum, the Palacio Real palace and the Plaza Mayor (pictured), where both locals and tourists like to spend time.
6th place: Budapest, Hungary
Budapest welcomed around 6.9 million visitors in 2022. The Hungarian capital is known for its magnificent architecture, impressive bridges and historical monuments. The neo-Gothic Parliament building on the banks of the Danube (pictured) is one of the largest parliament buildings in the world — it has nearly 700 rooms.
5th place: Valencia, Spain
With its charming old town filled with Gothic architecture, the futuristic buildings of the City of Arts and Sciences complex, and a lively beach promenade with numerous restaurants and bars, Valencia is a multi-faceted destination. An impressive 8.6 million tourists visited this city on the Mediterranean last year.
4th place: Barcelona, Spain
Spain's most visited city, however, is Barcelona. It hosted 9.8 million international tourists in 2022, from partygoers to culture lovers. The Sagrada Família (pictured), by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi, is a highlight. Construction began in 1882 and is scheduled to be completed in 2026 to mark the centenary of the architect's death. Yet many have voiced doubts that the date will be met.
3rd place: Istanbul, Turkey
Connecting Asia and Europe, Istanbul is a vibrant metropolis that welcomed 16 million visitors in 2022. Different cultures and religions have left their mark over the centuries, which can be seen in monuments such as the Hagia Sophia (pictured). It was originally a Christian church and was converted into a mosque under Ottoman rule. It then became a museum and is now a mosque once again.
2nd place: London, Great Britain
Big Ben (pictured), Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace — these are just a few of the attractions that brought 16.1 million foreign tourists to London last year. Aside from the legacy of the monarchy, London boasts buzzing nightlife, a lively music scene, gastronomic delicacies from around the world, impressive art collections and plenty of cozy pubs.
First place: Paris, France
With 19.4 million international arrivals in 2022, Paris was the most visited city in Europe in 2022. Iconic sites like the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower (pictured), Notre Dame and others lend this city a timeless charm. When walking around the romantic neighborhood of Montmartre or sitting alongside the Seine river, it's not difficult to understand why Paris is also called the city of love!