Thank You for the Rain - A farmer’s fight for the climate

Kisilu Musya

"Thank You for the Rain" is a joint film by Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer, climate campaigner and video diarist, and Julia Dahr, a Norwegian filmmaker and activist.

Kisilu and Julia live in completely different regions of the world, yet they share the same goals and interests: Fighting climate change, while bringing more attention to this issue. The two worked side by side for more than five years to complete this film.



