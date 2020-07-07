Thank You for the Rain - A farmer’s fight for the climate

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In his village in Kenya, farmer Kisilu Musya films the effects of climate change. But when a violent storm destroys crops, houses and huts, Kisilu becomes a climate activist.
"Thank You for the Rain" is a joint film by Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer, climate campaigner and video diarist, and Julia Dahr, a Norwegian filmmaker and activist.
Kisilu and Julia live in completely different regions of the world, yet they share the same goals and interests: Fighting climate change, while bringing more attention to this issue. The two worked side by side for more than five years to complete this film.
