 Thank You for the Rain - A farmer’s fight for the climate | Highlights | DW | 05.01.2022

Highlights

Thank You for the Rain - A farmer’s fight for the climate

In his village in Kenya, farmer Kisilu Musya films the effects of climate change. But when a violent storm destroys crops, houses and huts, Kisilu becomes a climate activist.

Kisilu Musya

"Thank You for the Rain" is a joint film by Kisilu Musya, a Kenyan farmer, climate campaigner and video diarist, and Julia Dahr, a Norwegian filmmaker and activist.

Kisilu and Julia live in completely different regions of the world, yet they share the same goals and interests: Fighting climate change, while bringing more attention to this issue. The two worked side by side for more than five years to complete this film.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 21.01.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 21.01.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 21.01.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 22.01.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 23.01.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 24.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.01.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

